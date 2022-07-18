/R E P E A T - Media Advisory - Minister Gould announces Government of Canada's delivery partners of the Investment Readiness Program/

GATINEAU, QC, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will be in Toronto to announce 26 delivery partners of the Investment Readiness Program. The program aims to build skills and capacity of social purpose organizations in Canada.
The Minister will be accompanied by Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Date:
Monday, July 18, 2022
Time:
10:00 a.m. EDT (tour)
Place:
Centre for Social Innovation
Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 4:00 p.m EDT on Friday, July 15, 2022. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. Zoom link will be provided upon registration.
- Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the announcement.
- Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.
- Please note that wearing a face covering is recommended.
- Log on 20 minutes prior to the announcement.
- To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
