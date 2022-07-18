Immunology Drugs Market worth $183.49 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the 'Global Immunology Drugs Market By Drug Class (Monoclonal antibodies, Fusion Proteins, Immunosuppressants, Polyclonal antibodies, and Other Drug classes), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), Disease Indications (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Other disease Indication)) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030.'

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, global immunology drugs market is valued at US$ 88.85 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 183.49 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Immunology Drugs are substances and drugs that modify the immunological response by stimulating or suppressing the immune system. They are used to treat or prevent a variety of autoimmune and immunological conditions, as well as to combat infections. Increased awareness of immunological illnesses in both emerging and developed nations and the growing prevalence of immunological disorders induced by environmental factors are significant drivers propelling the expansion of the global market.

There is a sizable patient population with autoimmune illnesses due to a variety of environmental factors, such as infections, stress, dietary components, gut dysbiosis, and exposure to hazardous substances. With the high demand for these medications globally, market participants are actively investing in their research and development. Additionally, during the projected period, increased autoimmune illness awareness in both developed and developing countries and prospective pipeline candidates are predicted to propel market expansion. The Immunology Drugs drug market is anticipated to rise as a result of patients with poor prognoses. Trial data shows that therapeutic effects last for an extended period even after the tumor has been reduced after the immune system has been primed to attack cancer Immunology Drugs.

Despite the fact that immunological illnesses are growing more prevalent in significant regions, the market's expansion is constrained over the projected period by a number of factors. High costs and adverse side effects are two factors expected to limit the market. Biologics are expensive due in part to the high cost of manufacturing facilities and the substantial expenditure in research and development needed to get biologics through the FDA approval and clinical trial procedures.

The market for Immunology Drugs is anticipated to be dominated by North America. Due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and comparatively higher diagnosis and treatment rates, the United States now dominates the global market. Increasing patient demand for treatment options and increased public awareness are expected to boost demand throughout the projected period. Prominent players in the immunology drugs market are Eli Lilly Company, AbbVie Inc, F.Hoffmann-La roche Ltd, Amgen Inc, Pfizer, Novartis, Astellas, Alector, ImmuNext, Merck sharp & Dohme Corp., UCB SA, and other prominent players.

Key Developments In The Market:

In Jun 2022 , FDA authorised RIABNITM (rituximab-arrx) for use in individuals with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have not responded effectively to one or more TNF antagonist treatments. Amgen has eleven biosimilars under development, including cancer and chronic inflammatory disease therapies.

In May 2022, AbbVie and Cugene announced a worldwide licence option agreement for CUG252, a possible best-in-class Treg-selective IL-2 mutein, and additional new IL-2 muteins for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Cugene will receive an upfront payment of $48.5 million, development and regulatory milestone payments, and a licence option exercise payment if AbbVie exercises the option.

In Sept 2021, Lycia Therapeutics and Eli Lilly and Company announced a multiyear research collaboration and licence agreement to explore, develop, and commercialise new targeted pharmaceutical candidates. The companies will utilise Lycia Therapeutics' LYTAC (lysosomal targeting chimaera) platform to identify and develop drug candidates for up to five targets in Eli Lilly & Company's therapeutic areas, such as immunology and pain.

In July 2020, The Janssen Pharmaceutical announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved an expanded indication for STELARA (ustekinumab) as a treatment for young patients (ages 6 to 11) who struggle with the skin lesions or plaques connected to moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO). STELARA targets interleukin (IL)-12 and IL-23, two cytokines thought to be crucial in regulating the excessive inflammatory response in various autoimmune diseases, including PsO.

In May 2020, AbbVie announced that it had completed its purchase of Allergan plc after receiving regulatory approval from all government bodies needed by the deal agreement. The deal considerably broadens and diversifies AbbVie's income stream and strengthens the company's already-established leadership positions in Immunology Drugs with Humira, hematologic oncology with Imbruvica, and Rinvoq.

Global Immunology Drugs Market, by by Drug Class, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Monoclonal antibody

Fusion Proteins

Immunosuppressant

Polyclonal antibody

Other Drug Class

Global Immunology Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channel

Global Immunology Drugs Market, by Disease Indications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Plaque Psoriasis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Inflammatory Bowel disease

Other disease Indication

Global Immunology Drugs Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Immunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Immunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Immunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Immunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Immunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the pipeline products in the global immunology drugs market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the immunology drugs market

To analyze immunology drugs market drivers and challenges

To get information on the immunology drugs market size (Value US$ Bn) forecast to 2030

To get the information on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the immunology drugs market industry

