Dimethoxyethane Market Registering a CAGR of 12.70 % and is expected to reach USD 18.30 Billion by 2029 | Analyzed by Product Type, Emerging Trends and Strategies

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dimethoxyethane market was valued at USD 7.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.30 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.70 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Market Overview:-

Dimethoxyethane is also known as ethylene glycol dimethyl ether, dimethyl cellosolve, glyme, monoglyme, dimethyl glycol. Dimethoxyethane is a liquid ether which is used as a solvent. Dimethoxyethane is often used as a higher boiling alternative to THF and diethyl ether. Dimethoxyethane forms chelate complexes with cations and acts as a bidentate ligand. It is then often used in organometallic chemistry such as hydride reductions, Grignard reactions and palladium-catalyzed reactions like Stille couplings and Suzuki reactions. Dimethoxyethane is also a good solvent for oligosaccharides and polysaccharides.

Dimethoxyethane is an organic compound which is miscible with water. Dimethoxyethane is used as the low-viscosity component of the solvent with a high-permittivity solvent for instance, propylene carbonate for electrolytes of lithium batteries. Companies in the dimethoxyethane market are gaining profitable revenue benefits due to growing applications of dimethoxyethane in LPG blending, chemical feedstock, transportation fuel, power plant fuel, etc. The growing awareness about the aids of dimethyoxyethane in several end-user industries is driving growth of the global market.

Some of the major players operating in the dimethoxyethane market are:

Henan Daken Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Henan Tianfu Chemical Co.,Ltd ( China )

) Alfa Aesar (U.S.)

Anhui Lixing Chemical Co.,Ltd. ( China )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Junsei Chemical Co.,Ltd. ( Japan )

) KANTO KAGAKU ( Japan )

) ANGUS Chemical Company (U.S.)

Cabot Corporation (U.S.)

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Jiang Su Yida Chemical Co Ltd ( China )

) Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Oberon Fuels (U.S.)

TOTAL S.A. ( France )

) Grillo-Werke AG ( Germany )

) Chinese Energy Holdings Limited ( China )

) Guangdong JOVO Group Co., Ltd ( China )

) Shell plc (U.K.)

Recent Development

In 2021, Oberon Fuels Starts the production of renewable dimethyl ether (rDME) on a commercial scale. Oberon is converting the waste methanol into rDME at its upgraded facility in calif, Brawley, as part of a $6 million project funded partly by a grant from the California Energy Commission. This is the first time in which feedstock has been used to produce rDME on a large scale.

In 2021, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering (MHIENG), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (MGC) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) partnered with the National Gas Company of Massy Holdings (Massy), Trinidad and Tobago (NGC) as a joint venture in the Republic of Tobago and Trinidad , Caribbean Gas Chemical Limited (CGCL), to launch commercial operations of a dimethyl ether (DME) and methanol plant.

Opportunities

The rising demand for dimethoxyethane for the production of substitute product of diesel which is extensively used in the compression ignition diesel engines, provision of efficient plateau and increasing demand of the product due to their excellent quenching properties are some of the major factors which will likely to increase the growth of the dimethoxyethane market inupcoming years. Growing consumer preferences and increasing environmental concerns indicate that a trend toward less hazardous and higher-quality products which are expected to benefit the dimethoxyethane market

The dimethoxyethane market is expected to benefit from a growing rate of adoption and an increasing number of LPG plants to meet the energy demands of an increasing population. Also, the market is likely to grow due to the ongoing development of the automotive industry and manufacturers which has shifted toward clean energy fuels. These are major factors which will act as market drivers and further increase beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Radical conclusions of the report:

Industry overview with a futuristic perspective

Analysis of production costs and analysis of the industrial chain

Full regional analysis

Benchmarking the competitive landscape

Market growth trends; current and emerging

Technological developments and products

Comprehensive coverage of market factors, restraints, opportunities, threats, limitations, and outlook for the Market

SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and ROI Analysis

Dimethoxyethane Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise the demand in automotive sector

Dimethoxyethane is inceasingly use in automobile sector mainly in hybrid vehicles. This is the major factor which are projected to increase the market growth. A few automobile manufacturers across the globe are looking for alternatives to crossover vehicles, which has resulted in a rapid upsurge in demand for both bio-diesel and diesel. As efforts to meet energy requirements from sustainable sources also receive government support due to this the demand for the manufacturing of biofuels by dimethoxyethane would grow.

Usage as a diesel alternative

Dimethoxyethane is used as a diesel alternative because it offers numerous advantages, including high fuel economy, better thermal efficiency, low exhaust emissions, low engine noise,and better ignition characteristics than diesel, among others which is making it a viable transportation fuel in the forecast period. Due to several advantages, dimethoxyethane demand is expected to drive the market growth rate.

Increase the usage in LPG blending

The dimethoxyethane is used in various purposes like power plant fuel, chemical feedstock, transportation fuel, LPG blending, aerosol propellants,and others such as refrigerants and production processes which require heat. Currently, dimethosxyethane mainly used in LPG blending, it is the most common use of dimethoxyethane. dimethoxyethane is being combined with LPG as an alternative fuel additive to increase combustion and reduce the harmful emissions while lowering reliance on LPG.

Global Dimethoxyethane Market Scope

Product Type

Purity (>99%)

Purity (99%-95%)

Purity (<95%)

Application

Battery Research

Drug Research

Biological Research

Others

Dimethoxyethane Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The dimethoxyethane market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, products type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the dimethoxyethane market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the dimethoxyethane market in terms of market share and revenue during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for dimethoxyethane in this region. Asia-Pacific region leads the dimethoxyethane market, with China leading the way in terms of due to increasing production and consumption of LPG in this region.

During the anticipated period, Europe is expected to be the fastest developing region because growth is attributable to the need to replace conventional fuels like diesel, due to stringent regulations which has imposed on high-emission fuels in this region.

The report can answer the following questions:

Global major manufacturers' operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Dimethoxyethane.

Global major countries ( United States , Canada , Germany , France , UK, Italy , Russia , Spain , China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia , New Zealand , Southeast Asia , Middle East , Africa , Mexico , Brazil , C. America, Chile , Peru , Colombia ) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Dimethoxyethane.

, , , , UK, , , , , , Korea, , , , , , , , , C. America, , , ) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Dimethoxyethane. Different types and applications of Dimethoxyethane, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global of Dimethoxyethane market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2022 to 2028 of Dimethoxyethane.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Dimethoxyethane.

SWOT analysis of Dimethoxyethane.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Dimethoxyethane.

