Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Announces Updates to Hernia Mesh Lawsuits

Lawsuit funding company says hernia mesh manufacturers have lost several recent bellwether trials resulting in large awards; more settlements expected.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre-settlement Funding Company, announced today that there may be some resolve on the horizon for hernia mesh litigants. Plaintiffs who allege their hernia mesh devices were defective and caused physical injury have filed multiple lawsuits claiming certain devices were rushed to market, bypassing proper safety testing. Top manufacturers have recently lost bellwether trials, signaling a shift toward settling cases sooner than expected.
Prior settlement examples:
- C.R. Bard is currently facing 16,000+ lawsuits. They've already paid $100MM+, and will most likely settle the rest with sizable payouts in order to avoid the bad publicity of a high-profile trial.
- Johnson&Johnson's Ethicon Physiomesh includes a Multi-County-Litigation in New Jersey. They've paid $120MM+ in settlements to some 40,000+ plaintiffs.
- Atrium Medical Corporation's C-Qur has settled 3000+ lawsuits with an $11MM payout.
- Kugel paid $40MM+ in a global settlement, attempting to stave off future lawsuits.
Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "Hernia mesh litigation is multifaceted, involving many different manufacturers and products. Most funding companies have avoided these cases due to complexity, but with recent bellwether trials decided in the plaintiffs' favor, Legal-Bay is actively funding hernia mesh cases based on expectations of more settlements."
If you need a settlement loan from your hernia mesh lawsuit, please apply HERE or call toll-free 877.571.0405.
Hernia mesh settlements are normally within the $50,000 to $250,000 range, but amounts vary greatly, and depend on the severity of the plaintiffs' injuries. A settlement conference is slated for July 22 which will hopefully offer some clarity, and quite possibly, a global settlement. Most plaintiffs can expect to see quick outcomes in the near future with favorable results.
Legal-Bay is a leading lawsuit loan funding company, offering fast approvals and fair rates. They provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should you lose your case. Therefore, the settlement loan is less like a loan and more like a cash advance.
If you require a cash advance loan settlement from your hernia mesh lawsuit, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call 877.571.0405
Contact:
Chris Janish, CEO
Email: info@Legal-Bay.com
Ph.: 877.571.0405
www.Legal-Bay.com
SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
