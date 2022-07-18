Synchrony Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

STAMFORD, Conn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial SYF today announced its second quarter 2022 results for the period ending June 30, 2022. The earnings news release, financial tables and related materials can be found on the company's investor relations website at www.investors.synchrony.com/financial-results.
Today at 8:00 AM Eastern Time, Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Wenzel Sr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the investor relations website at www.investors.synchrony.com, under events and presentations. A replay will also be available on the website.
Synchrony SYF is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.
Investor Relations
Kathryn Miller
Synchrony
(203) 585-6291
Kathryn.miller@syf.com
Media Relations
Lisa Lanspery
Synchrony
(203) 585-6143
lisa.lanspery@syf.com
SOURCE Synchrony Financial
