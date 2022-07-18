CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Missfresh Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 12, 2022

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Missfresh Limited ("Missfresh") MF shareholders:
The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering.
If you suffered a loss on your investment in Missfresh, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.
https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mf-class-action-missfresh-limited-submission-form?prid=29889&wire=4
ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Missfresh includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.
DEADLINE: September 12, 2022
Aggrieved Missfresh investors only have until September 12, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
