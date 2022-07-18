Award-winning author tells the tale of Wyatt Earp's final gunfight

Fictional account of a true story is told from Earp's point of view

IRVINE, Calif. , July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 1910, famous lawman Wyatt Earp and his wife, Josephine, have been living in Los Angeles for four years and now are broke. Now sixty-two, the Old West icon is forced to return to his career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and ends up creating an international incident.

In "A Handful of Dust," by award-winning author Charles Knief, readers are provided a first-hand look at the exciting tale of Wyatt Earp's final gunfight. Knief spent ten years researching the facts, traveling to Searles Valley and throughout the Southwest, tracking down the trail Earp had left behind, to create a factual, yet entertaining, historical fiction novel, told in first-person from Wyatt Earp's point of view.

"I wanted this to be the first novel to allow Earp to directly narrate his own story, as if he were speaking to a friend;" Knief said, "a friend he could trust with his deepest secrets. This is a historical novel, but it is not 100% factual, as many of the facts remain hidden. So I held to that iconic line from John Ford's The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance: 'When the legend becomes fact, print the legend'."

The story centers on Earp's work for the LAPD tracking bail skips. In true Wyatt Earp fashion, he creates an international incident by kidnapping two murder suspects from Mexico and bringing them back across the border, while staying two steps ahead of the Mexican cavalry. When he is fired from the LAPD, he is offered a job to run off a group of trespassers from a mine in Searles Valley, Calif. After partnering with Bat Masterson, his friend of 40 years, Wyatt ends up riding into the biggest gunfight of his life.

Knief's previous publications, a four-book private eye series, was optioned for television by Warner Bros. and Jerry Bruckheimer and twice for film by Mariel Hemingway and actor Scott Glenn. Knief is currently finishing the sequel, with more of Wyatt, Josephine, King and Bat, also based on real events.

"A Handful of Dust"

By Charles Knief

ISBN: 9781665715508 (softcover); 9781665715485 (hardcover); 9781665715492 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Charles Knief is an engineer with more than 50 years of experience. He has lived and worked on five continents, and his clients have included the United States Air Force and Space Command, the U.S. Navy, the US Marines, American insurance companies and sheriff's departments and law enforcement throughout the country. Knief previously published a series of four novels about the fictional private investigator John Caine. The first, "Diamond Head," won the SMP/PWA Best First Private Eye novel in 1995.

