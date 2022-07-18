Eriksen Translations Recognized Among the World's Top Language Service Providers

Based on 2021 verified revenues, the annual rankings are the result of the language industry's most comprehensive, large-scale survey of the language services and translation technology market by CSA Research.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The language services industry includes more than 27,000 players worldwide, ranging from boutique local agencies to large global companies. This diverse group of language service providers (LSPs) and translation technology vendors adds up to a multi-billion-dollar global industry.

Based on 2021 verified revenues, independent market research firm CSA Research has named Eriksen Translations Inc. as one of the providers leading the delivery of language services globally, ranking it as the 95th largest LSP in the world and 24th largest in North America.

For 36 years, Eriksen has remained an independent, Brooklyn-based LSP, with a footprint that extends throughout North America and beyond. Working in more than 100 languages, Eriksen supports major organizations in finance, insurance, law, health care, and education, as well as nonprofits, NGOs, and leading museums and cultural institutions worldwide.

In 2021, Eriksen experienced its best year in the company's history, surpassing its revenue targets while achieving over 50% year-over-year growth. This momentum speaks to a continued demand for high-quality, culturally nuanced human translation.

"To be featured on the CSA lists is a testament to the value of high-quality, human translation delivered with a hands-on, customer-centric approach," states Vigdis Eriksen, Founder and CEO. "Our growth is attributed to the hard work and can-do attitude of our amazing staff. We pride ourselves on building trust and always delivering on expectations, which has been key to maintaining long-term clients and accelerating our growth."

"Billions of people depend on translation and interpreting for their health, education, entertainment, and shopping," comments Dr. Donald A. DePalma, CSA Research's Chief Research Officer. "Our annual global market study focuses on the multi-billion-dollar language services industry which supports global experiences in other languages, delivering essential translation, interpreting, and localization outsourcing capabilities to organizations and individuals around the world."

STUDY METHODOLOGY

CSA Research uses structured and documented methodologies to ensure independent and reliable data-driven research for language service providers, technology vendors, global enterprises, and investors. The rankings of the largest suppliers are based on confirmed revenue from 2021. This is the 18th year CSA Research has studied the language services industry and the 8th year Eriksen has appeared in the rankings.

Included in CSA Research's global market study is the ranking of the largest language services and translation technology providers in the world, as well as across seven regions.

ABOUT ERIKSEN TRANSLATIONS INC.

Eriksen Translations delivers best-in-class multilingual services in 100+ languages. Founded in downtown Brooklyn in 1986, Eriksen supports clients worldwide with a full range of services, including translation, typesetting, web and multimedia localization, transcreation, transcription, voiceover and subtitling, and live Zoom interpreting. Eriksen is certified as a woman-owned business enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the City and State of New York. For more information, visit http://www.eriksen.com / @eriksentrans.

ABOUT CSA RESEARCH

CSA Research, formerly Common Sense Advisory, is an independent market research company specialized in the language services industry. It provides data-based research on globalization, internationalization, localization, interpreting, and translation technology. http://www.csa-research.com | @CSA_Research

