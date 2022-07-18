Teacher Creates Practical Guide Designed to Save School Administrators' Time and Energy

New book focuses on a year-long communication plan and includes key documents that can be readily adapted for most schools

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author and educator Marg Dodd believes having a guide and reference can help ease the stress and tension while creating a school plan. The author of the guide aims to help both teachers and students have a better foundation and relationship when going back to in person classes.

Author Marg Dodds' book, "How To Lead A Thriving School: A Step by Step Guide for Elementary Principles," is designed to save school administrators time and energy by providing strategies and ready-made tools to build trusting relationships with students, staff and families.

"I want every school principal to have the tools to create the conditions for optimum learning for EVERY student," said Dodds. "A positive learning environment increases attendance and student achievement."

Dodds' created this manual as a tool that would enable administrators to provide the best learning experience for every student in their care, by drawing from her 30 years of theories, practices and strategies that she put to the test.

"I have compiled all my knowledge and experience in one package so that you don't have to," Dodd said. "The manual focuses on a yearlong communication plan and includes key documents that can be readily adapted for any school in the world. Why reinvent the wheel when you can simply borrow mine?"

About the Author

Marg Dodds has been an educator for 40 years, 22 of which she spent as a school administrator. She has a master's degree in public administration from the University of Toronto and has taught on four different continents. She has been married for 35 years and is a mother. For more information visit: https://www.margdodds.com/.

