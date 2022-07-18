ñol

Hair Care Market in Colombia to Record 5.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2026, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Analysis - Technavio

by PRNewswire
July 18, 2022 4:30 AM | 14 min read

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hair Care Market In Colombia report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The hair care market in Colombia value is anticipated to grow by USD 120.88 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period.

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Market Dynamics

Major Driver:

  • The influence of social media and blogging is one of the key factors supporting the haircare market growth in Colombia.
  • Investments in promotion through social media help brands become more efficient with their spending. Increased penetration of smartphones and the Internet worldwide has influenced the popularity of web blogs, primarily among the millennial population.
  • Consumers are now more engaged in social networking and blogs to learn about personal and beauty care products. Thus, social media and blogging have increased product visibility in the haircare market in Colombia, which is positively influencing sales volume and revenue.
  • Thus, social media and blogging strategies are expected to be significant factors driving the growth of the haircare market in Colombia during the forecast period.

Major Challenges:

  • Factor such as the growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions is hindering the haircare market growth in Colombia.
  • The demand for do-it-yourself (DIY) hair care solutions is increasing. People share their experience with DIY home hair care solutions through blogs and social media platforms.
  • They use natural ingredients such as herbs and hydrolyzed plant proteins and provide benefits such as natural hair growth and hair nourishment. Meanwhile, consumers prefer DIY hair care products that are without chemical-based ingredients for hair care problems. Homemade hair care products such as hair gels and moisturizers are made of plant extracts and herbs. This implies less frequent visits to salons and spas, which can negatively impact the growth of the haircare market in Colombia.

Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers & challenges - Request a sample report now!

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Company Profiles

 The haircare market in Colombia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The hair care market in Colombia report provides complete insights on key vendors including Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S., LOccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Miracles Group, The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

  • Colgate-Palmolive Co. - The company offers hair care products such as Palmolive Caprice, Palmolive Optimus, and Palmolive Caprice Stylers.
  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio - Click Now!

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hair care market in Colombia report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Segmentation Analysis

  • By Product, the market is classified into shampoo, conditioner, hair color, and others.
  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into online & offline.

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Revenue Generating Segment

  • The haircare market share growth in Colombia by the shampoo segment will be significant for revenue generation.
  • Shampoos aid in the rejuvenation of the hair by acting against the damage caused by pollution, ultraviolet (UV) rays, and harmful chemicals
  • Natural shampoos are gaining popularity in the US, with key players launching natural products by focusing on consumers' needs and preferences. Therefore, the factors mentioned above are expected to propel the segment's growth during the forecast period.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample!

Related Reports:

  • The hair wigs and extension market share is expected to increase by USD 5.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82%.
  • The hair spray market share should rise by USD 3.78 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 10.27%.

Hair Care Market In Colombia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 120.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.97

Performing market contribution

Colombia at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S., LOccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Miracles Group, The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1 Market Overview 

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis: Personal products

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3 Operations

                              2.2.4 Outbound logistics

                              2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6 Support activities

                              2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 10:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product              

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Hair color
  • Others

                              Exhibit 20:  Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Product    

                              Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Product

               5.3 Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026     

                              Exhibit 22:  Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 23:  Shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                              Exhibit 24:  Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 25:  Conditioner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026     

                              Exhibit 26:  Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 27:  Hair color - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 28:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 29:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.7 Market opportunity by Product     

                              Exhibit 30:  Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel                    

               6.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Offline
  • Online

                              Exhibit 31:  Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel           

                              Exhibit 32:  Comparison by Distribution channel

               6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 33:  Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 34:  Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 35:  Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 36:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel            

                              Exhibit 37:  Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

               7.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 38:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1 Influence through social media and blogging

                              8.1.2 Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

                              8.1.3 Increase in demand for male grooming products

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1 Growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions

                              8.2.2 Adverse health effects of chemical or synthetic components used in hair care products

                              8.2.3 Competition from local and unorganized players

                              Exhibit 39:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1 Increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products

                              8.3.2 Introduction of products with added value proposition

                              8.3.3 Growing adoption of home salon services

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 40:  Vendor landscape

               9.2 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 41:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 42:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 43:  Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 Beiersdorf AG     

                              Exhibit 45:  Beiersdorf AG - Overview

                              Exhibit 46:  Beiersdorf AG - Business segments

                              Exhibit 47:  Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 48:  Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

               10.4 Colgate-Palmolive Co.    

                              Exhibit 49:  Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 50:  Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 51:  Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 52:  Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

                10.4 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

                              Exhibit 53:  Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview

                              Exhibit 54:  Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments

                              Exhibit 55:  Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 56:  Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

               10.6 Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S.

                              Exhibit 57:  Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S. - Overview

                              Exhibit 58:  Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 59:  Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S. - Key offerings

               10.7 LOccitane International SA           

                              Exhibit 60:  LOccitane International SA - Overview

                              Exhibit 61:  LOccitane International SA - Business segments

                              Exhibit 62:  LOccitane International SA - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 63:  LOccitane International SA - Segment focus

               10.8 LOreal SA             

                              Exhibit 64:  LOreal SA - Overview

                              Exhibit 65:  LOreal SA - Business segments

                              Exhibit 66:  LOreal SA - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 67:  LOreal SA - Segment focus

               10.9 Miracles Group  

                              Exhibit 68:  Miracles Group - Overview

                              Exhibit 69:  Miracles Group - Product and service

                              Exhibit 70:  Miracles Group - Key offerings

               10.10 The Avon Co.   

                              Exhibit 71:  The Avon Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 72:  The Avon Co. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 73:  The Avon Co. - Key offerings

               10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.     

                              Exhibit 74:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 75:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 76:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 77:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

               10.12 Unilever Group

                              Exhibit 78:  Unilever Group - Overview

                              Exhibit 79:  Unilever Group - Business segments

                              Exhibit 80:  Unilever Group - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 81:  Unilever Group - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 82:  Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 83:  Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 84:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 85:  Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 86:  List of abbreviations

