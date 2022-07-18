Hair Care Market in Colombia to Record 5.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2026, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Analysis - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hair Care Market In Colombia report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The hair care market in Colombia value is anticipated to grow by USD 120.88 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period.

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Market Dynamics

Major Driver:

The influence of social media and blogging is one of the key factors supporting the haircare market growth in Colombia .

Investments in promotion through social media help brands become more efficient with their spending. Increased penetration of smartphones and the Internet worldwide has influenced the popularity of web blogs, primarily among the millennial population.

Consumers are now more engaged in social networking and blogs to learn about personal and beauty care products. Thus, social media and blogging have increased product visibility in the haircare market in Colombia , which is positively influencing sales volume and revenue.

Thus, social media and blogging strategies are expected to be significant factors driving the growth of the haircare market in Colombia during the forecast period.

Major Challenges:

Factor such as the growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions is hindering the haircare market growth in Colombia .

The demand for do-it-yourself (DIY) hair care solutions is increasing. People share their experience with DIY home hair care solutions through blogs and social media platforms.

They use natural ingredients such as herbs and hydrolyzed plant proteins and provide benefits such as natural hair growth and hair nourishment. Meanwhile, consumers prefer DIY hair care products that are without chemical-based ingredients for hair care problems. Homemade hair care products such as hair gels and moisturizers are made of plant extracts and herbs. This implies less frequent visits to salons and spas, which can negatively impact the growth of the haircare market in Colombia .

Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers & challenges - Request a sample report now!

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Company Profiles

The haircare market in Colombia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The hair care market in Colombia report provides complete insights on key vendors including Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S., LOccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Miracles Group, The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. - The company offers hair care products such as Palmolive Caprice, Palmolive Optimus, and Palmolive Caprice Stylers.

The company offers hair care products such as Palmolive Caprice, Palmolive Optimus, and Palmolive Caprice Stylers. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio - Click Now!

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hair care market in Colombia report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified into shampoo, conditioner, hair color, and others.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into online & offline.

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Revenue Generating Segment

The haircare market share growth in Colombia by the shampoo segment will be significant for revenue generation.

by the will be significant for revenue generation. Shampoos aid in the rejuvenation of the hair by acting against the damage caused by pollution, ultraviolet (UV) rays, and harmful chemicals

Natural shampoos are gaining popularity in the US, with key players launching natural products by focusing on consumers' needs and preferences. Therefore, the factors mentioned above are expected to propel the segment's growth during the forecast period.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample!

Hair Care Market In Colombia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 120.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Performing market contribution Colombia at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S., LOccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Miracles Group, The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Personal products

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair color

Others

Exhibit 20: Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Conditioner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Hair color - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

Exhibit 31: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Influence through social media and blogging

8.1.2 Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

8.1.3 Increase in demand for male grooming products

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions

8.2.2 Adverse health effects of chemical or synthetic components used in hair care products

8.2.3 Competition from local and unorganized players

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products

8.3.2 Introduction of products with added value proposition

8.3.3 Growing adoption of home salon services

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 45: Beiersdorf AG - Overview

Exhibit 46: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments

Exhibit 47: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 48: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

10.4 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 49: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 53: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 54: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.6 Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S.

Exhibit 57: Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S. - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S. - Key offerings

10.7 LOccitane International SA

Exhibit 60: LOccitane International SA - Overview

Exhibit 61: LOccitane International SA - Business segments

Exhibit 62: LOccitane International SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: LOccitane International SA - Segment focus

10.8 LOreal SA

Exhibit 64: LOreal SA - Overview

Exhibit 65: LOreal SA - Business segments

Exhibit 66: LOreal SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.9 Miracles Group

Exhibit 68: Miracles Group - Overview

Exhibit 69: Miracles Group - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Miracles Group - Key offerings

10.10 The Avon Co.

Exhibit 71: The Avon Co. - Overview

Exhibit 72: The Avon Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 73: The Avon Co. - Key offerings

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 74: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview

Exhibit 75: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 78: Unilever Group - Overview

Exhibit 79: Unilever Group - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Unilever Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Unilever Group - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

