New WORX 13 Amp, 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combines Power and Portability for Easy Outdoor Clean-ups

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The WORX® 13 Amp, 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer delivers plenty of cleaning power, along with lightweight and user-friendly operation, to tackle a wide variety of outdoor power washing jobs around the house and property. These projects include cleaning whole-house exteriors, driveways, grimy garage floors, concrete walkways, paved patios, cars and pickups, RVs, off-road vehicles, dirt bikes, lawn furniture, camping gear and sporting equipment, to name a few.

Weighing only 17.2 lbs., the portable pressure washer is equipped with a powerful 13-amp motor and heavy-duty axial cam pump for durability and long life. The pressure washer delivers 1.2 gpm of water-flow (1.4 gpm. max) at a pressure of 1800 psi (1980 psi max).

For cleaning mud and grime, an onboard, 0.6 gal. soap tank and included soap nozzle are provided to add detergent or other aftermarket concentrates directly into the pressurized water stream. The pressure washer is equipped with a turbo nozzle to apply maximum pressure and rotating action for stubborn jobs, such as cleaning brickwork. A 40-degree nozzle also is provided for washing windows, sliding door tracks and screens, as well as other lighter-duty applications.

Swapping out nozzles is literally a snap. Each quick-connect nozzle incorporates a 1/4 in. fitting that inserts directly into the end of the spray wand. Simply depress the brass ring on the wand, remove one nozzle and insert another, then release the ring. And "snap" the new nozzle is ready to use. The wand also accepts aftermarket pressure washer nozzles. The wand's handle attaches to the pressure washer's 20-ft. hose and features a full-length trigger, hand guard and lock-off setting.

The compact pressure washer's tubular steel frame has an integrated carry–handle for portability and rubber feet for added stability. An onboard wand holder, nozzle holder and integrated cord-wrap for a 35 ft. power cord (included) facilitate transport and storage. The WORX 13 Amp, 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

The WORX 13 Amp, 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer, (WG605, $159.99) is available at worx.com, and online retailers including Walmart.com, Target.com, TractorSupply.com and Amazon.

