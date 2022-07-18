Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy: The World Urban Forum in Katowice was a success

WARSAW, Poland, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF11) reached every corner of the world. A total of 17,000 people from 155 countries attended the event. WUF11 was unique in many ways.
For the first time, the WUF was held in East-Central Europe. For the first time in the history, all those wishing to participate in WUF were able to do so remotely. This form was chosen by more than 6,000 people, and more than 10,000 came to Katowice in person. In terms of attendance, WUF11 ranks 3rd in the history of all World Urban Forums.
The core programme of WUF11
Nearly 500 events were organised as part of the 11th session of the WUF, including special sessions, workshops and roundtables. WUF11 participants covered topics related to equitable cities, building urban resilience and rebuilding cities after crisis. More than a thousand applications for the partner-led events were received. This is a record in the history of WUF.
WUF in the City
After each day of discussions, the Forum participants spent time in 11 urban zones as part of the 'WUF on the City' initiative. There has never been such an initiative in the history of WUF before. Outdoor cinema, talks with experts or dance classes - several thousand people participated in these and many other events under the banner of "WUF in the City".
Accessible WUF
The organisers of WUF11 made every effort to make the Forum accessible for everyone. Wheelchair ramps, induction loops, 40 Polish and international sign language interpreters - these are just some of the pro-accessibility measures at WUF11. WUF11 also featured a Roundtable of People with Disabilities.
Urban EXPO
The Urban EXPO space has always been the biggest attraction of the World Urban Forums, and this was also the case during WUF11. 90 stands organized by 43 partners on 8,000 square metres enabled the Forum participants to take an journey around the world.
"WUF11 was undoubtedly a success. We are delighted that we were able to add our Polish perspective to the discussion about the cities of the future. I keep my fingers crossed for Egypt and Cairo - the organisers of the 12th session" - concluded deputy minister of development funds and regional policy Małgorzata Jarosińska-Jedynak, who is also the government plenipotentiary for the organisation of WUF11.
