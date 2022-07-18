TRIUMPH RECEIVES CONTRACT FROM BOEING FOR WIRE CONTROL CABLES

BERWYN, Pa. and FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) TGI announced that its Actuation Products and Services business has been awarded a contract from Boeing. The contract spans hundreds of variations of wire control cables used on the Boeing 737 MAX, 767, 777 and 777X programs. TRIUMPH will provide manufacturing, and life cycle support for these highly engineered mechanical components. The work under this agreement will be performed at TRIUMPH's Shelbyville, Indiana facility.
"We are proud to be selected as the provider for Boeing's wire control cable requirements. We will continue to deliver enhanced value to Boeing over the life of the contract," said Mike Boland, President of Triumph Actuation Product and Services.
TRIUMPH is a leading provider of mechanical and electro-mechanical control cables for commercial, military, and industrial platforms applications and has been providing wire control cables to Boeing since 2003.
TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.
TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.
More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.
SOURCE Triumph Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.