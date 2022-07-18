Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market Size to grow by USD 137.94 Billion by 2025, Evolving Opportunities with Apple Inc & Cisco Systems Inc - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market size is set to grow by USD 137.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 12.53% according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as based on the type and quality of video streaming and broadcasting equipment and its pricing to compete in the market. Akamai Technologies Inc., ALE International, Apple Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clyde Broadcast, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., ELETEC Broadcast Sarl, Evertz Technologies Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Harmonic Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., Roku Inc., SeaChange International Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Wellav Technologies Ltd., Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG, Wowza Media Systems LLC, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- Apple.com - The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as HTTP Live Streaming, and HEVC Video with Alpha.
- Cisco.com - The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as Cisco TelePresence Content Server, Rev, and Enterprise Content Delivery System with Distributed Media Engine.
- Commscope.com - The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as antennas, broadband and video devices, cabinets, panels, enclosures and power, cables, and connectors.
- Harmonic Inc -The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as Cloud Native Software, Live Streaming Platform, CableOS Platform, and Network Edge Devices.
- Roku Inc. -The company offers video streaming and broadcasting equipment such as Roku Express, Roku Express 4K plus, Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku Ultra, and Roku Streambar.
Our video streaming and broadcasting equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market size
- Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market trends
- Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market industry analysis
- Drivers: The heightened demand for encoders to support multiple broadcasting formats, the transition from analog to digital broadcasting & increasing number of smartphones and Internet users will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Challenges: The increase in cases of cyberattacks, growing regulations on data privacy and security concerns & stringent rules and regulations by FCC will challenge the growth of the market participants.
- Application
- Private
- Commerce
- Type
- Video Streaming
- Broadcasting Equipment
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- The Middle East And Africa
- South America
Revenue Generating Segment:
- The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market share growth by the private segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- With the advent of high-end smartphones and the easy availability of the Internet, users are opting for online streaming services. This increase in the number of smartphones is making it easier for users to access video content on the go.
- Furthermore, with increasing mobile Internet subscriptions, many online streaming service providers are exploring mobile platforms to provide online video streaming services. Therefore, the rising number of private video streaming is expected to fuel the growth of the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market in focus during the forecast period.
Regional Highlight:
- 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
- The US and Canada are the key markets for the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.
- The increasing number of cable and satellite TV channels will facilitate the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist video streaming and broadcasting equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video streaming and broadcasting equipment market vendors
Video Streaming And Broadcasting Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.53%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 137.94 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.05
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Akamai Technologies Inc., ALE International, Apple Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clyde Broadcast, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., ELETEC Broadcast Sarl, Evertz Technologies Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Harmonic Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., Roku Inc., SeaChange International Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Wellav Technologies Ltd., Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG, Wowza Media Systems LLC, and ZTE Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Private - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Private - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Commerce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Commerce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Video streaming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Video streaming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Broadcasting equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Broadcasting equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Broadcasting equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Broadcasting equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Broadcasting equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 105: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 ALE International
- Exhibit 107: ALE International - Overview
- Exhibit 108: ALE International - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: ALE International - Key offerings
- 11.4 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 110: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Apple Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 120: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Harmonic Inc.
- Exhibit 125: Harmonic Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Harmonic Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Harmonic Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Harmonic Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Roku Inc.
- Exhibit 129: Roku Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Roku Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Roku Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Roku Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 SeaChange International Inc.
- Exhibit 133: SeaChange International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: SeaChange International Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: SeaChange International Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Exhibit 136: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus
- 11.11 Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 141: Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 11.12 ZTE Corp.
- Exhibit 144: ZTE Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: ZTE Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: ZTE Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 147: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 152: Research methodology
- Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 154: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations
