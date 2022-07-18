Become Aesthetics Clinic is Now Offering Pico Laser to Treat the Top 3 Skin Concerns in Singapore

Become Aesthetics Clinic offers Pico Laser treatments, a state-of-the-art laser treatment that can deliver outstanding results with minimal downtime and less recovery time.

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Become Aesthetics Clinic, a world-class aesthetic clinic that offers safe and effective non-invasive skin care treatments, is proud to offer Pico Laser, the latest and most effective picosecond laser treatment for pigmentation removal, wrinkle removal, acne scar treatment, and overall skin rejuvenation.

People who seek to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and pigmentation and improve skin tone and texture can have their needs addressed at Become Aesthetics Clinic.

This ground-breaking and innovative laser technology enables unparalleled photomechanical impact for effective skin rejuvenation by directing ultra-short pulse bursts of laser energy to the skin in trillionths of a second.

The shorter pulse duration of Pico Laser effectively removes pigmentation and improves skin tone and texture with fewer treatments, leading to a greater patient satisfaction compared with lasers that use nanosecond technology.

It also produces less thermal injury to the surrounding skin tissue compared to other ablative laser solutions and, therefore, patients can expect a faster recovery time, and experience less pain and minimal downtime.

Pico Laser's state-of-the-art technology offers an effective solution to a wide array of skin issues, like pigmentation, large pores, and dull skin. The concept behind Pico Laser is the delivery of ultra-short picosecond bursts of energy into the skin tissue, disintegrating pigments into micro-sized particles that the body's immune system can easily dispose of. It also stimulates the production of collagen which can result in a more youthful-looking skin.

What Skin Issues Can Pico Laser Treat?

Pico lasers can treat a wide variety of skin issues and conditions. The most common include discoloration, scarring, and wrinkles caused by sun exposure, blue light penetration, and other poor lifestyle choices.

Why Do Many Singaporeans Choose Pico Laser?

Here are the main reasons many Singaporeans choose Pico Laser over other ablative laser treatments:

Clinical Evidence

Research has shown that Pico Laser can deliver:

Lessened wrinkle appearance

Reduced appearance of acne scars after just three treatments

Improvement in skin texture and quality

Comfort

Pico Laser treatments use a well-tolerated and virtually painless approach to generating new collagen and elastin for effective reduction in the appearance of acne scars and wrinkles.

Minimal to Zero Downtime

Pico Laser treatment can transform and improve skin quality while leaving the surrounding skin tissues unharmed.

Precise

Pico Laser treatments are extremely precise, allowing the skin to achieve the optimum photomechanical effect. Although its energy pulses are highly concentrated, the Pico Laser's effect is still gentle to the outer layer of the skin. This procedure does not burn the skin – patients normally experience very minimal or no inconvenience or discomfort during the treatment.

About Become Aesthetics Clinic

Become Aesthetics Clinic is one of the best aesthetic clinics in Singapore that offers premium non-invasive cosmetic treatments to people who want to achieve clearer, brighter, and younger-looking skin without undergoing surgery. Among the many skin treatments that this clinic offers include wrinkle removal procedures, injectable and laser treatments—including Pico Laser. Patients who want to see noticeable improvements in their skin may visit Become Aesthetics Clinic to have personalized treatment plans and experience world-class services that strive to achieve the individual skin goals of the patients.

