Author Moriyah Marshall's new book "The Price of an A" tells the story of a young girl who must find a way to get an A on her final project or risk losing her vacation

Recent release "The Price of an A" from Page Publishing author Moriyah Marshall is a captivating tale of Amber, a young girl who is told by her parents she must bring up her grades in school or they'll cancel their upcoming family vacation. To do this, Amber will need to get an A on her final project, but that comes at the cost of enduring a whole day with the weirdest girl in her class.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moriyah Marshall, an avid reader and writer, has completed her new book "The Price of an A": an engaging story of friendship and learning to look past someone's differences to work together for a common goal.

"Amber Zeller is new in Main Summers Elementary School, and get this, her dad is the principal!" writes Marshall. "In order to go on a tropical trip her family has planned, she needs to get all As in all her classes. Her overall grade slips one day in class, and she has to find a way to bring her grade back up. However, to do this, she must complete a project by spending a whole day with the weirdest person in fifth grade, Brianna Adams. She survives her mom's not-so-good cooking and her sister's constant bugging, but will she survive her Saturday with Brianna so she can go on the trip? Will she get a brand-new friend or foe? Will she feel the sand between her toes and the sun against her face this summer? It all depends on what she's willing to do to get that A."

Published by Page Publishing, Moriyah Marshall's exciting tale will resonate with readers of all ages who have found themselves forced to work with others they don't initially like. "The Price of an A" imparts important lessons of learning to not judge a book by its cover and get to know the person underneath.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "The Price of an A" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

