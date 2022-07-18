Headquartered in Tampa, FL, AAPS, Inc. is the governing body of the American Board of Physician Specialties® (ABPS).

TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association of Physician Specialists, Inc.® (AAPS) is pleased to announce its governance for 2022-23, including its Executive Committee and Member Boards representatives to the Board of Directors. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, AAPS, Inc. is the governing body of the American Board of Physician Specialties® (ABPS).

Incoming President Jerry A. Allison, MD, MSH, CPE, FAAEP, FACEP, succeeds Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, who remains on the Board as Immediate Past President. Replacing Dr. Allison as President-Elect is Arthur Cooper, MD, MS, FACS, FAADM.

Following is a complete list of the 2022-2023 AAPS Executive Committee Members and Board of Directors.

Executive Committee:

Jerry A. Allison, MD, MSH, CPE, FAAEP, FACEP, President

Arthur Cooper, MD, MS, FACS, FAADM, President-Elect

Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, Immediate Past President

Sarah E. Gilbert, MD, FAAEP, Vice President

Ann Marie Chiasson, MD, MPH, Secretary/Treasurer

Leslie Mukau, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, Membership Officer

Board of Directors:

Paul E. Gourley, DO, MBA, FACEP, CPE, Administrative Medicine Representative

Marcos G. Rosado, MD, Anesthesiology Representative

Kenneth A. Wallace, III, MD, Dermatology Representative

Karl David Kelley, MD, FAADM, Disaster Medicine Representative

Stuart G. Rasch, MD, Emergency Medicine Representative

Hilton C. Ray, MD, Family Medicine Representative

Melinda R. Ring, MD, Integrative Medicine Representative

Douglas L. Marciniak, DO, FAAIM, Internal Medicine Representative

Lawrence N. Stein, MD, FAASOS, Orthopedic Surgery Representative

Mark DeSantis, DO, MS, FAAR, Radiology Representative

Jack V. Greiner, MS, OD, DO, PhD, FAASS, Surgery Representative

Lingappa S. Amernath, MD, FAAEP, ABPS Chair

Mary L. Jackson-Hammond, MD, ABPS Vice Chair

Alex John Beuning, MD, FAAEP, CME Committee Chair

Judy L. Smith, MD, MS, CPE, FACS, Strategic Planning Chair

Lewis W. Marshall, Jr., MD, JD, FAAEP, FAADM, Basic Documents Chair (Non-Voting)

Founded in 1952, AAPS and ABPS have provided qualified physicians with a choice in board certification since 1960. ABPS is a nationally recognized multi-specialty certifying body that offers both allopathic and osteopathic physicians board certification options in a variety of specialties. ABPS is a patient care-driven organization, therefore, its Member Boards administer clinically based examinations to determine physician competency in the medical specialty being practiced.

Please join us in congratulating and welcoming our 2022-23 AAPS Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

