Headquartered in Tampa, FL, AAPS, Inc. is the governing body of the American Board of Physician Specialties® (ABPS).
TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association of Physician Specialists, Inc.® (AAPS) is pleased to announce its governance for 2022-23, including its Executive Committee and Member Boards representatives to the Board of Directors. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, AAPS, Inc. is the governing body of the American Board of Physician Specialties® (ABPS).
Incoming President Jerry A. Allison, MD, MSH, CPE, FAAEP, FACEP, succeeds Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, who remains on the Board as Immediate Past President. Replacing Dr. Allison as President-Elect is Arthur Cooper, MD, MS, FACS, FAADM.
Following is a complete list of the 2022-2023 AAPS Executive Committee Members and Board of Directors.
Executive Committee:
Jerry A. Allison, MD, MSH, CPE, FAAEP, FACEP, President
Arthur Cooper, MD, MS, FACS, FAADM, President-Elect
Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, Immediate Past President
Sarah E. Gilbert, MD, FAAEP, Vice President
Ann Marie Chiasson, MD, MPH, Secretary/Treasurer
Leslie Mukau, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, Membership Officer
Board of Directors:
Paul E. Gourley, DO, MBA, FACEP, CPE, Administrative Medicine Representative
Marcos G. Rosado, MD, Anesthesiology Representative
Kenneth A. Wallace, III, MD, Dermatology Representative
Karl David Kelley, MD, FAADM, Disaster Medicine Representative
Stuart G. Rasch, MD, Emergency Medicine Representative
Hilton C. Ray, MD, Family Medicine Representative
Melinda R. Ring, MD, Integrative Medicine Representative
Douglas L. Marciniak, DO, FAAIM, Internal Medicine Representative
Lawrence N. Stein, MD, FAASOS, Orthopedic Surgery Representative
Mark DeSantis, DO, MS, FAAR, Radiology Representative
Jack V. Greiner, MS, OD, DO, PhD, FAASS, Surgery Representative
Lingappa S. Amernath, MD, FAAEP, ABPS Chair
Mary L. Jackson-Hammond, MD, ABPS Vice Chair
Alex John Beuning, MD, FAAEP, CME Committee Chair
Judy L. Smith, MD, MS, CPE, FACS, Strategic Planning Chair
Lewis W. Marshall, Jr., MD, JD, FAAEP, FAADM, Basic Documents Chair (Non-Voting)
Founded in 1952, AAPS and ABPS have provided qualified physicians with a choice in board certification since 1960. ABPS is a nationally recognized multi-specialty certifying body that offers both allopathic and osteopathic physicians board certification options in a variety of specialties. ABPS is a patient care-driven organization, therefore, its Member Boards administer clinically based examinations to determine physician competency in the medical specialty being practiced.
Please join us in congratulating and welcoming our 2022-23 AAPS Executive Committee and Board of Directors.
Media Contact
James Marzano, American Board of Physician Specialties, 8134332277, jmarzano@aapsus.org
SOURCE American Board of Physician Specialties
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.