Author Perry Spaid's new book "White Donor: The Rape of a Real Housewife" is a thought-provoking novel that follows how two individuals recover from a horrific situation

Recent release "White Donor: The Rape of a Real Housewife" from Page Publishing author Perry Spaid is an impactful novel that tells the story of a husband and wife who survive a night of unimaginable torture and are forced to make life-altering decisions in the following months.
HARRISBURG, Pa., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perry Spaid, who was born and raised in North Philadelphia, has completed his new book "White Donor: The Rape of a Real Housewife": a gripping and potent novel about how a husband and wife face a lifechanging decision together.
Author Perry Spaid discusses his work, writing, "Imagine you had several miscarriages, and you have one chance at getting pregnant. You and your husband have a special night set up. But your night is upended by a home invasion. You are raped and brutalized while your husband of sixteen years is watching, tied up helpless, and your faithful dog is shot dead. You are not only raped but two months later, you are pregnant with the rapist's baby who happens to be of another race. Your husband is against keeping it. Your rapist got off free. If you abort this child, you may never conceive again. What would you do?"
Published by Page Publishing, Perry Spaid's powerful tale urges readers to consider what they would do in this horrible situation.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "White Donor: The Rape of a Real Housewife" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
