Author Tim Ratliff's new book "Appalachian Army Brat" is compelling coming of age tale of his own life in the sixties and seventies through love, loss and new adventures

Recent release "Appalachian Army Brat" from Page Publishing author Tim Ratliff is a personal narrative of his own life growing up in a coal town through his time in the Army. Throughout his days he experienced hard work, hard losses, and how he found his place.
RADCLIFF, Ky., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tim Ratliff, a proud family patriarch who worked for the Department of Defense in Kuwait, has completed his new book "Appalachian Army Brat": a personal coming of age tale.
Ratliff shares, "Tim will take you on a journey that started from his earliest childhood memories from an Appalachian coal town to the time he separated from the US Army. In between that time is a tale of the turbulent sixties, the wild seventies, lost friends who were never seen again, drug and alcohol abuse, and lost love.
Everybody has a story to tell, and Tim wants the reader to hear his story. Some parts of this tale will have you laughing, but some of it will give you some moments of reflection and perhaps let you ponder your own life. Why most people struggle and battle literally to carve out a place for themselves.
Read about how a young boy is taken out of the mountains and thrown into a totally alien world and how he adapted. How a teenager goes from a good football player and turns into a teenage delinquent in a matter of a few months. Learn about the poor state of the military after Vietnam, plus much more.
This is Tim's tale as seen through his eyes, so hang on. It will keep you entertained, and he is sure you will love it."
Published by Page Publishing, Tim Ratliff's compelling tale shares his own story of how he lost his way and found himself once again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Appalachian Army Brat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
