Author Barry Stewart's new book "Poems of Inspiration, Contemplation, and Love: Featuring Damn Money" is a collection of poetry that invites readers to embrace emotions

Recent release "Poems of Inspiration, Contemplation, and Love: Featuring Damn Money" from Page Publishing author Barry Stewart is a collection of insightful poems that open the minds of readers, providing an opportunity for readers to find peace with their inner thoughts and emotions.

NEW BERN, N.C., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barry Stewart, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1949, has completed his new book "Poems of Inspiration, Contemplation, and Love: Featuring Damn Money": a meaningful and impactful collection of poems that give readers space to explore their inner thoughts and feelings.

Author Barry Stewart discusses his creative process, writing, "I think the many things I've gone through with people jobs, churches, family, friends enable me to formulate over the years a paradigm of emotions and expressions, and now I put them in writing in this book. So to read them, I hope will give you joy, peace, a sense of love, and answer your many inner thoughts and long-overdue emotions."

He continues, "The jobs and things I've done: I worked for Emerson TV plant in New Jersey, post office dock Jersey City Lackawanna warehouse, New York City Transit Authority as a signal maintainer, and a real estate salesperson. Churches charismatic, nondenomination, liberation theology, Scientology. I was a Bible study teacher, youth ministry, sound technician, food pantry coordinator, helped build churches and donations. Thrift shop, hospitals volunteer, AIDS crises in the eighties and again in the twenties."

Published by Page Publishing, Barry Stewart's mesmerizing collection includes poems such as "Hi, Dear Friend," "Try to Work with Me," "Down but Not Out," "Love's Silent Moments," and many more.

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "Poems of Inspiration, Contemplation, and Love: Featuring Damn Money" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

