Author Barry Stewart's new book "Poems of Inspiration, Contemplation, and Love: Featuring Damn Money" is a collection of poetry that invites readers to embrace emotions

Recent release "Poems of Inspiration, Contemplation, and Love: Featuring Damn Money" from Page Publishing author Barry Stewart is a collection of insightful poems that open the minds of readers, providing an opportunity for readers to find peace with their inner thoughts and emotions.
NEW BERN, N.C., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barry Stewart, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1949, has completed his new book "Poems of Inspiration, Contemplation, and Love: Featuring Damn Money": a meaningful and impactful collection of poems that give readers space to explore their inner thoughts and feelings.
Author Barry Stewart discusses his creative process, writing, "I think the many things I've gone through with people jobs, churches, family, friends enable me to formulate over the years a paradigm of emotions and expressions, and now I put them in writing in this book. So to read them, I hope will give you joy, peace, a sense of love, and answer your many inner thoughts and long-overdue emotions."
He continues, "The jobs and things I've done: I worked for Emerson TV plant in New Jersey, post office dock Jersey City Lackawanna warehouse, New York City Transit Authority as a signal maintainer, and a real estate salesperson. Churches charismatic, nondenomination, liberation theology, Scientology. I was a Bible study teacher, youth ministry, sound technician, food pantry coordinator, helped build churches and donations. Thrift shop, hospitals volunteer, AIDS crises in the eighties and again in the twenties."
Published by Page Publishing, Barry Stewart's mesmerizing collection includes poems such as "Hi, Dear Friend," "Try to Work with Me," "Down but Not Out," "Love's Silent Moments," and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "Poems of Inspiration, Contemplation, and Love: Featuring Damn Money" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.