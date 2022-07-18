Author Joseph W. Guarine MA, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, NBCDCH's new book "Rational Repetition Therapy (RRT) for Mental Health Professionals" is a useful guide

Recent release "Rational Repetition Therapy (RRT) for Mental Health Professionals" from Page Publishing author Joseph W. Guarine MA, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, NBCDCH is an informative resource created to help mental health professionals successfully treat their patients.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph W. Guarine MA, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, NBCDCH, who was a mental health therapist and, for eight years, also provided social services as a forensic examiner for the court system for people who committed murder in three counties in North Carolina before retiring in 2017, has completed his new book "Rational Repetition Therapy (RRT) for Mental Health Professionals": an educational guide that helps mental health professionals improve their methods for successfully treating patients.

Author Joseph W. Guarine MA, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, NBCDCH discusses his work, writing, "For mental health practitioners, it's very important to understand that human beings have various ways of thinking and behaving. Our job is to understand each patient's thought process and behavior and to treat them accordingly. The human process leads us frequently in the wrong direction. The mental health therapist must be aware of this problem. Therefore, it's very important to examine the patient's thinking process and what they have done (or are doing) that may have created (or may be creating) their problems. Some patients have difficulty not only in understanding what you advise them to do but also in following that advice."

He continues, "Problems within the brain system may make it harder to overcome their issues, but that is not always the case. Ensure that the information you give them is understandable and that they follow through with it properly. Always be loving and caring to each and every patient you treat. The contents of this book should help you successfully treat your patients."

Published by Page Publishing, Joseph W. Guarine MA, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, NBCDCH's engaging work is designed to help mental health professionals in helping their clients/patients work on depression, anxiety, panic attacks, PTSD, OCD, partner relationship problems, stress problems, anger problems, and short-term feelings problems using the rational repetition therapy system.

