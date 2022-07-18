Richard Long's newly released "Stand for God: 'Will the Defendant Please Rise?': (Evidence for God's Existence)" is a thoughtful example of apologetic writing.

"Stand for God: 'Will the Defendant Please Rise?': (Evidence for God's Existence)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Long is a thought-provoking opportunity for consideration, discussion, and debate that will engage and encourage reflection.

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stand for God: 'Will the Defendant Please Rise?': (Evidence for God's Existence)": a potent read that argues for clear proof of God's existence. "Stand for God: 'Will the Defendant Please Rise?': (Evidence for God's Existence)" is the creation of published author, Richard Long.

Long shares, "As a Christian, have you ever been asked questions about your faith and were stumped without an answer? How can you prove that God exists without using the Bible as a reference? If you're a non-Christian and in pursuit of knowing the truth, wouldn't you like to know if there is proof of God's existence? Stand for God is an introduction into Christian apologetics. Christian apologetics is where an apologist gives evidence for Christianity, defends God's existence, and provides evidence that Jesus of Nazareth was the Son of God. We tackle some of the world's hardest questions, such as the following:

Where did the universe come from?

Where do humans come from?

How can we know Jesus was who He claimed to be?

Do miracles exist?

How old is the universe?

Does evil disprove God?

Why do bad things happen to good people?

Did Jesus really rise from the dead?

Does evolution disprove God?

"Paul the Apostle says,

"But even if you should suffer for righteousness' sake, you will be blessed. Have no fear of them nor be troubled, but in your hearts honor Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defense (apologia) to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is within you: yet do it with gentleness and respect. (1 Peter 3:15)

"Apologetics is derived from apologia, which is Greek for 'to give a defense.' Are you ready to be able to defend your faith? God Exists. Prove Me Wrong."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Long's new book will challenge and encourage readers seeking a deeper understanding and confidence in standing up for the Christian faith.

Long draws from years of study and debate to present a compelling look into Christian theology.

Consumers can purchase"Stand for God: 'Will the Defendant Please Rise?': (Evidence for God's Existence)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Stand for God: 'Will the Defendant Please Rise?': (Evidence for God's Existence)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing