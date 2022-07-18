Author Aleas Asanti's new book "Emily's Soul" is a captivating novel that dives into the unknown world of the paranormal in the aftermath of a devastating loss

Recent release "Emily's Soul" from Page Publishing author Aleas Asanti introduces Kelly Crist, who is grieving the loss of her husband and son. Kelly's daughter, Emily, has not been the same since the accident.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aleas Asanti has completed her new book "Emily's Soul": a gripping and potent novel that follows Kelly and her daughter, Emily, on their journey into the world of the paranormal.

Still deep in grief, Kelly will need to do the unthinkable to save her daughter, Emily. Many of their loved ones are torn between what is real in this life and what exists on the other side of the veil. This raises many questions about the marvels of modern medicine versus the true journey of the soul.

Author Aleas Asanti has always been a mystery buff, tipping her toes occasionally into the paranormal. Her fascination with mystery crime solving began early in her adult life while working for the FBI. After marrying and while raising her young family, she began her studies in medicine, becoming a registered nurse. This career path opened many doors to life-or-death experiences. She remains an avid reader of mystery novels and soon decided to write one of her own. She describes the process of writing as the characters appearing before her on a movie screen, and she writes what she is seeing.

"They take on a life of their own," she says, "leading me in the direction they want me to go."

Recently retiring from the medical world, she is enjoying the new direction her life is taking.

Published by Page Publishing, Aleas Asanti's mesmerizing tale invites readers to discover how far Kelly and Emily will go as they venture into the world of the paranormal.

Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Emily's Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

