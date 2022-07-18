Charles Henderson, PhD's newly released "News Commentary Essays Book II: Poignant Responses to Fourth Estate Rancor" is a profound look at sociopolitical trends

"News Commentary Essays Book II: Poignant Responses to Fourth Estate Rancor" from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Henderson, PhD is a comprehensive look at the years 2014-2015 that examines the cultural, political, and social issues of the world.

Henderson shares, "Dr. Charles Henderson's newly released News Commentary Essays Book II: Poignant Responses to Fourth Estate Rancor is a vivid collection of sociopolitical writings.

"The years 2014 to 2015 were significant in American history because they were filled with news stories about epic and sometimes controversial events. The presidential campaign began to slowly heat up and the news media reporters were caught flat-footed when two inexperienced candidates, Donald Trump and Ben Carson, surprisingly, jumped into the lead. The military conflict in the Middle East shifted to Syria, causing the op-ed foreign policy writers to berate President Obama for hesitating to enter into a third insurgency war. And last but not least, the Supreme Court finally heard arguments on the constitutionality of overturning state bans on same sex marriage. That ruling, both epic and controversial, is expected to lead to the challenging of religious liberty.

"Henderson's Book II is an entertaining and insightful volume of over four hundred essays touching on all manner of complex political policies and social issues. It contains eighteen different topics arranged in chapters, alphabetically, from 'Drones' to 'Women in the Military,' encompassing other chapters involving controversial subjects such as homosexuality, morality, race, and social issues. Pursuit of the unbiased truth is the hallmark of this book's narratives.

"Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Henderson's new book is a grippingly eloquent and mind- broadening work of educated opinion, with many of the essays written in response to the rather conservative op-ed pieces in the liberally inclined Washington Post. In his writings, Henderson offers a rare mind of clarity along with a serene strength of conviction, secure in his foundation in God's Word amid the raging din of the modern world's political drama and ethical battlefields."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Henderson, PhD's new book holds a firm foundation in faith, conviction, and moral clarity.

Henderson brings an eloquent and informed argument to the table in hopes of expanding and challenging current trends in popular opinion.

