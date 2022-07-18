Are You Ready to Move from Learning about God to Experiencing Him?

Xulon Press presents practical guidance for spiritual growth.
FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jonathan F. Morgan seeks to inspire believers to a closer walk with God through Building Your Tower: Learning the Foundations for Building Your Faith ($17.99, paperback, 9781662851865; $9.99, e-book, 9781662851872).
Faith is fundamental to a relationship with God, but how can we grow in our faith? Morgan walks readers through biblical examples of faith-filled lives, as well as teachings from Jesus, all with the goal of building a personal tower of faith.
"The target audience for this book is the average believer that feels stuck in their faith. It is for those people who maybe have been a believer for a long time but have never really seen God move in their life and want a strong faith," said Morgan.
Jonathan Morgan is an aspiring Christian author and content creator, with his work focused on sharing his personal walk with God in a way that grows others with him. He has written over 100+ blog posts and has had the privilege of helping out with his local campus, middle school, and service ministries. Morgan has seen God do many amazing things in his life and his desire for this book is that others would see God move as well. You can find his website at http://www.truthinthescriptures.com and his other social media accounts at TruthintheScriptures.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Building Your Tower is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Jonathan F. Morgan, Salem Author Services, (970) 381-4299, jfmorgan2019@gmail.com
