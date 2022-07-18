Author Duane Myers Sr.'s new book "The Wildwood Sea Monster" is an endearing children's tale about a day at the beach that ends with an unexpected visitor

Recent release "The Wildwood Sea Monster" from Page Publishing author Duane Myers Sr. is a delightful children's tale sharing what happens when a peaceful day at the beach is interrupted by the arrival of a sea monster. Though they are all afraid of the beast, the children know the best way to tame him.

CLEMENTON, N.J., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Duane Myers Sr., a loving Italian father who suffered much in his life, has completed his new book "The Wildwood Sea Monster": a playful children's tale about a sea monster's visit to a family beach.

"The Wildwood Sea Monster follows a very friendly sea monster who is...well, hungry. Very hungry! He comes ashore to grab a bite to eat and, along the way, makes a friend or two."

Published by Page Publishing, Duane Myers Sr.'s delightful tale shares the story of one family's perfectly peaceful beach day that is interrupted by a ravenous sea monster. Paired with vibrant illustrations, this wonderful story shows that kids have the wherewithal to tame the beast and become his friend.

