Authors Bryan John Kovacs and Eric Kenyon White's new book "The Future of Extreme Sports" reveals an exciting new sport called "bungee boarding."

Recent release "The Future of Extreme Sports" from Page Publishing authors Bryan John Kovacs and Eric Kenyon White is the revelation of a new foundational concept called "bungee boarding" and a whole category of action sports that the authors are describing as "future sports."

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bryan John Kovacs and Eric Kenyon White, two action-sports enthusiasts who met in 2008 and bonded with a friendship anchored by the common activity they both love, have completed their new book "The Future of Extreme Sports": an intriguing work that shares the concept of an innovative new sport called "bungee boarding."

Authors Bryan John Kovacs and Eric Kenyon White discuss their new sport, writing, "Bungee boarding utilizes kinetic energy in a way that has not been fully explored by action-sports enthusiasts. The application of the science of centrifugal force as it translates to the connection between the board and the rider is an exciting new angle. The spinning technique of hanging on to the board while your feet are no longer attached is truly untapped, with new areas of tricks to be discovered in all areas of board sports."

Published by Page Publishing, Bryan John Kovacs and Eric Kenyon White's interesting work is an epic excursion into the world of extreme future sports, serving as an excellent read for extreme sports enthusiasts of any age.

