Vicki Raymond's newly released "Win the Day" is a heartfelt and emotionally charged look into a fight for survival against Guillain-Barre Syndrome

"Win the Day" from Christian Faith Publishing author Vicki Raymond is a firsthand account of the author's experience with a rare and debilitating illness and the strength, faith, and courage needed to overcome.

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Win the Day": an encouraging message for those facing a medical crisis. "Win the Day" is the creation of published author Vicki Raymond, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Raymond shares, "Never could I imagine what three words would mean to my family in my lifetime. These three small words appear as the largest and brightest words scrolled in the blue heavenly sky, meaning strength, courage and always having the will to fight. The will to fight for yourself, your husband, your children, your grandchildren, your life, and for all that you are as a person.

"Do away with negativity and pessimism, only focusing on positive thoughts for what your challenges are for the day and doing whatever you can possibly do, knowing that no matter what happens, you always Win the Day. The best advice was given to our family by a complete stranger during a very tragic accident involving our youngest son. We lived by these three words during his miraculous recovery and throughout our challenging days of life.

"Then Guillain-Barre' hit fast and hard, and I was thrown into an illness of paralysis and being placed on a ventilator. From the very beginning, my husband and sons were the most supportive and encouraging, reminding me to fight and never give up. A sign was placed on the wall in each hospital room reading, 'Win the Day,' and nothing else needed to be said. I knew that there was a long road ahead of me, not knowing what I was battling. What was confusing was the lack of encouragement and compassion that came from the medical staff in the intensive care unit that was trusted with my care.

"When my family and own physician was denied staying with me because of the restrictions of COVID, the three options were repeatedly mentioned while I was lying there paralyzed, on a ventilator, and could not speak to respond to what they were saying. Option number three was the end of life. Not knowing what the communication had been with my family, I prayed to God and trusted in Him. I focused on the meaning of our small three words, 'Win the Day.' I was reminded by my husband before they were forced to leave to Walk with God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vicki Raymond's new book will engage readers from the first page as a story of determination unfolds.

Raymond's powerful message of thankfulness and resilience are a welcome message for readers from any background.

Consumers can purchase "Win the Day" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Win the Day," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing