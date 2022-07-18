Author Dave Anderson's new book "What's Really Cool" is an engaging children's story about teaching Jenny and her class what's really cool in life

Recent release "What's Really Cool" from Page Publishing author Dave Anderson is an entertaining children's story that explores the perception of what's cool and the realization of what's really cool.

REDDICK, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dave Anderson, who was primarily raised in the Washington, DC, area, has completed his new book "What's Really Cool": a clever children's story that teaches a valuable lesson. Jenny's teacher, Ms. Brooks, teaches Jenny and her class what really matters and deserves to be celebrated in life.

Ms. Brooks highlights "listening to your mother and father," "respecting each other," "being nice to other kids," and "cleaning up your room" as examples of being cool.

Published by Page Publishing, Dave Anderson's creative story teaches young readers and listeners an important lesson about what it really means to be cool. Complete with vivid illustrations that help to bring the story to life, this memorable story leaves readers with a lasting lesson about how to put their best foot forward daily.

