Author Cherie A. Ward, PhD, M.A.T., B.A.'s new book "By the Rubric of Rhythm, They'll Read: Using Poetry to Teach and Learn" is an educational guide for children

Recent release "By the Rubric of Rhythm, They'll Read: Using Poetry to Teach and Learn" from Page Publishing author Cherie A. Ward, PhD, M.A.T., B.A. offers alternative keys for children reading below basic to succeed.

Cherie A. Ward, PhD, M.A.T., B.A., author of "Cherie Ward - One Voice: Empowerment Poetry Echoing Realities of Life," has completed her new book "By the Rubric of Rhythm, They'll Read: Using Poetry to Teach and Learn": an engaging work that emphasizes the importance of reading literacy by opening new doors and expanding horizons for at-risk students, offering lesson plans and solutions for tapping into the intelligence of students who are labeled as "below basic," and have been missed by systemic approaches and standardized tests. Dr. Ward has been working in fields of radio, television, and film for over twenty-five years. A former Miss District of Columbia and representative in the coveted Miss America Pageant, her professional poise is enhanced by her educational and professional successes. She possesses a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism and a Master of Arts and a teaching degree in curriculum and instruction. She was handpicked to be the Poet Laureate for the DC Council of the District of Columbia's Black History Program and named to present for 2021 and 2022. Her certification as a reading specialist, coupled with frontline experience as an English teacher for District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS), Media Teacher in private catholic schools and college professor, show her dedication to students, research, and literacy achievement. Ward completed her doctoral degree in communication, culture, and media studies with a specialization in educational media content and production. This book tells the story of her research journey, provides lesson plans for teachers to follow and continues the reading literacy discussion of using multimedia technology and its significance in engaging and educating, not only African American students but multicultural students using diverse texts. Dr. Ward's discussion expands the education and communication paradigms, their importance to society, and how they impact past, present, and future generations.

Published by Page Publishing, Cherie A. Ward, PhD, M.A.T., B.A.'s insightful work is designed for parents, teachers, educational stakeholders, and anyone who wants to step outside of the box and ignite the spark that will make students want to learn.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "By the Rubric of Rhythm, They'll Read: Using Poetry to Teach and Learn" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

