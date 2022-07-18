Get Your Eyes Off the Distractions and Focus on the Guide!

Xulon Press presents teaching filled with promise, freedom and hope.

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Cheryl D. Bright shares her personal testimony with the purpose of encouraging others to focus on God's direction in No More Distractions ($14.49, paperback, 9781662853029; $6.99, e-book, 9781662853036).

The maze of life is filled with distractions, from occupations and busyness to difficulties and pain. However, attentive followers will recognize the hand of God guiding their progress and focus on His plans for them, ignoring the distractions.

"My hope is to encourage the reader to keep living, keep forgiving and keep believing that the plans for our future are good and not evil. We all have a future and a hope, as we remove all distractions, trusting the (Basic Instruction Before Leaving Earth) compass," said Bright.

Cheryl D. Bright holds a Public Services and Administration Instructor Credential from the California Community Colleges. She earned a B.A. in Psychology from Boston University, and a Master of Social Work from San Diego State University.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date.

