Peeterson Mentor and Lory Mentor's newly released "The Christian Baby" is a heartwarming story of a young child's infectious faith

"The Christian Baby" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Peeterson Mentor and Lory Mentor is a charming juvenile fiction that follows the life of a young man who graciously accepts and spreads the message of God's love.
MEADVILLE, Pa., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Christian Baby": a delightful example of living a life based in faith. "The Christian Baby" is the creation of published authors Peeterson Mentor and Lory Mentor, a brother-sister duo who were born and raised in Haiti.
Peeterson and Lory share, "Israel is a Christian who grew up in the church of Christ his entire life. His faith grew stronger as he got older. In every situation Israel communicated with God through prayer or a simple conversation. He studies Jesus teaching and lives by Jesus examples. Israel loves the Lord and expresses his love through his actions and by sharing Jesus's message to the world. Israel grows up to be God's servant, God's soldier who is fighting the good fight!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peeterson Mentor and Lory Mentor's new book will encourage young believers in their actions and expression of God's love.
With a heartfelt message and enjoyable imagery, Peeterson and Lory's inspirational narrative with touch the hearts of all who read it.
Consumers can purchase "The Christian Baby" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Christian Baby," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
