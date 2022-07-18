Edward Bates's new book "Arson Investigation" is an intense and thorough look into true cases of arson and what caused these fires to start

Recent release "Arson Investigation" from Page Publishing author Edward Bates is an intense and deep look into true cases of arson. Bates uses facts and photographs from these cases to demonstrate how these fires were started.

FRESNO, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edward Bates, a former detective sergeant, special agent, and polygraph examiner has completed his new book "Arson Investigation": a vivid deep dive into real-life cases of arson and how the fires were started.

Bates uses his own life experiences to bring readers an expansive look at arson, "This text draws upon knowledge gained from on-the-job experiences over ten years of true-to-life, full-time, arson-fire investigation, from thirty years of the total actual investigation. The text cover cases successfully conducted, along with some actual evidence photographs, some involving organized crime figures. In addition, serious and dangerous crimes are presented, including the infamous Chowchilla bus kidnapping, where twenty-six children were abducted."

Published by Page Publishing, Edward Bates's powerful book includes never-before-published evidence that lays out for readers exactly how powerful of a crime arson can be. He shows readers arson cases that include murder, organized crime, a cover-up for other crimes, and more. "Arson Investigation" is full of technical information that gives readers the opportunity to learn about the world of investigative crime work.

Bates writes from his own experiences and gives readers an intimate look at the horror of arson. Each chapter portrays a real-life arson case. Bates's style of writing lays out the facts of the case alongside photographs of the crime scene so that readers can capture the whole picture of the case. "Arson Investigation" grants readers access to privileged information that lays out just how serious and dangerous crime arson is.

