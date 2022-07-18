Author Karon Curtis's new book "A Second Chance at Love" is a gripping story of finding love, losing it, and finding it again in the most unexpected of places

Recent release "A Second Chance at Love" from Page Publishing author Karon Curtis weaves a steaming tale that follows Jade, a young woman caught between two men she loves deeply. While Connor is her whole world and provides her with security, a new romance begins to bloom between her and Connor's best friend. Torn between two worlds, Jade's decision is put on hold when tragedy strikes.

SUFFOLK, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karon Curtis, who graduated from Jersey City State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in business, has completed her new book "A Second Chance at Love": a titillating tale of a woman who finds herself in love with two men, and the impact it has on all those involved.

"Falling in love at any age is exciting," writes Curtis. "And for Jade Simpson, it was. She had met Connor in August, right before her senior year at Virginia Commonwealth University. Jade and Connor spent a lot of time together talking, studying, and getting to know each other.

"Connor treated Jade like a queen. There wasn't anything Connor wouldn't do for her. Connor loved Jade and wanted to make her happy.

"By January, Jade had fallen in love with Connor, and from what she gathered, Connor was in love with her. Jade imagined her life after college with Connor and thought about the family she and Connor would have one day.

"But then there was Nelson, Connor's best friend, who was always hanging around Jade and Connor. His secret glances and soft whispers in her ear made her feel special. And when his feelings for Jade get stronger, Nelson must decide if he should tell Connor how he feels about Jade or keep his feelings to himself."

Published by Page Publishing, Karon Curtis's spellbinding and character driven narrative explores the various emotions of each character, and the toll Jade and Nelson's romance has on all of them. When the unthinkable happens, Jade and Nelson must make a choice for their future that each will be able to live with.

