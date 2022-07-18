Author Rick Barklee's new book "Grace and Mercy: The Narrative of an Alcoholic" is a powerful memoir of hitting rock bottom and learning to climb back up once more.

Recent release "Grace and Mercy: The Narrative of an Alcoholic" from Page Publishing author Rick Barklee tells the author's personal account of his struggles with alcoholism and the path it led him down. Struggling with re-entering civilian life after serving three years in the military, Barklee turned to alcohol to help cope with these issues, but soon realized he needed to free himself of it.

TWINSBERG, Ohio, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rick Barklee, a veteran of the United States Army who retired from a long career working in automobile manufacturing, has completed his new book "Grace and Mercy: The Narrative of an Alcoholic": an impactful autobiographical account of the author's life spent struggling with alcohol addiction, how it affected those around him, and how he eventually became sober.

"For me, it has been a long and often difficult process of personal change and development, frequently traveling bumpy, winding, twisting, and even dead-end roads, beginning in 1965 when, at the age of thirteen, my experiment with alcohol began merely as innocent adolescent fun," writes Barklee. "However, fourteen years later, it had become a full-fledged daily habit, and much of the fun had ceased to exist. Even after seeking help on several occasions, I continued to drink. Why? Because my body needed it. I was a practicing alcoholic albeit I did not know yet! So this behavior continued on and off for another thirty-four years until I was caught, convicted, and made to pay the price for wreaking havoc on society caused by the operation of a motor vehicle and the exhibitionism of public intoxication. Let me tell you, having served eighteen months in prison was a blessing. Why do I say that, you ask? Well, you see, I could still be in prison, first and foremost, or even worse, I could be deceased. Furthermore, on the day the infraction was committed, no innocent bystander was involved or family members nor was I injured or killed. Instead, today in more than one way, I am a free man!"

Published by Page Publishing, Rick Barklee's incredible journey is an important story that shows how a few moments can snowball into an addiction that feeds upon one's mental insecurities and doubts about life. Detailing his road to recovery from his lowest point, Barklee shares his story to inspire others who may be struggling like he was, and spark hope that there are better days to come if one takes the first step towards recovery and sticks with it.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Grace and Mercy: The Narrative of an Alcoholic" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

