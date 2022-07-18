Author Gerald Lucas Sanders' new book "Future Songs" is melodic collection of songs sharing the trying times he has seen with hope for a brighter future

Recent release "Future Songs" from Page Publishing author Gerald Lucas Sanders is a compilation of personal, reflecting music telling of the trying times in his life with hope a common solution can be found through the peace of song.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gerald Lucas Sanders, a Vietnam Veteran and proud father, has completed his new book "Future Songs": a collection of heartfelt music.

Sanders shares in one such song,

"I saw the sun, and the sun saw me. I revolved around it as it suspended you

and me. Where we're going, I can't quite see. But maybe it knows the

way back home, and it has the lead, which is the only key, but the destination

is still yet unknown, so we'll sail around the sun, you and me, looking for home.

From the sun, I'm sure, came all life and all breath, and all flesh came from the fire,

and it is not out yet. From the beginning of time billions of years ago, we don't know

where we came from, and we don't know where we're going. Will we see forever?

Can we see another life? Is there immortality on the other side of the night?

So again, we sail around the sun once again in flight."

Published by Page Publishing, Gerald Lucas Sanders' melodic tale encompasses the struggles trying times can present and offers the light of hope that someday a common solution may be found through the peace of song.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Future Songs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing