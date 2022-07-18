Author George Appel's new book "The Cryptid Beast of the Dark Forest" is a thrilling treatise on the ever-elusive creature commonly known as Bigfoot

Recent release "The Cryptid Beast of the Dark Forest" from Page Publishing author George Appel is a thoroughly researched accounting of the Bigfoot, America's most elusive and fascinated cryptozoology myth, going back from the beast's early history to current sightings and explorations, all set forth in an exciting, easily readable style.

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- George Appel, who has done extensive research in the mysterious phenomena and related areas, has completed his new book "The Cryptid Beast of the Dark Forest": a deeps dive into the Bigfoot myth. Appel has a BS degree from the University of Southern Indiana and has served in the U.S. Army. On a more personal level, Appel serves the church, contributing to spreading its message which he considers the greatest need of the world today.

Published by Page Publishing, Appel's thrilling dive into the Bigfoot legend includes the author's original artwork, and some historic photos. In addition to the history and mythology of Bigfoot across the globe spanning various cultures and time periods, Appel relates various hoaxes and the scientific cases of others that find the existence of this famous cryptid possible. Is Bigfoot real? He leaves that up to readers to decide.

Appel writes, "All we can really do is wonder with the thrill of the unknown, keeping our minds and eyes open. Maybes someday the mystery will be solved. In the meantime, we can enjoy this great mystery and many others, which is what this book is all about."

