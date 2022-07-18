Author George Appel's new book "The Cryptid Beast of the Dark Forest" is a thrilling treatise on the ever-elusive creature commonly known as Bigfoot

Recent release "The Cryptid Beast of the Dark Forest" from Page Publishing author George Appel is a thoroughly researched accounting of the Bigfoot, America's most elusive and fascinated cryptozoology myth, going back from the beast's early history to current sightings and explorations, all set forth in an exciting, easily readable style.
EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- George Appel, who has done extensive research in the mysterious phenomena and related areas, has completed his new book "The Cryptid Beast of the Dark Forest": a deeps dive into the Bigfoot myth. Appel has a BS degree from the University of Southern Indiana and has served in the U.S. Army. On a more personal level, Appel serves the church, contributing to spreading its message which he considers the greatest need of the world today.
Published by Page Publishing, Appel's thrilling dive into the Bigfoot legend includes the author's original artwork, and some historic photos. In addition to the history and mythology of Bigfoot across the globe spanning various cultures and time periods, Appel relates various hoaxes and the scientific cases of others that find the existence of this famous cryptid possible. Is Bigfoot real? He leaves that up to readers to decide.
Appel writes, "All we can really do is wonder with the thrill of the unknown, keeping our minds and eyes open. Maybes someday the mystery will be solved. In the meantime, we can enjoy this great mystery and many others, which is what this book is all about."
Readers who wish to experience this brain-tingling adventure can purchase "The Cryptid Beast of the Dark Forest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.