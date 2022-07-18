Author Steven Violetta's new book "Skate or Die: The Last Voyage of the Icemen" is the unvarnished journal detailing the titular hockey team's last season.

Recent release "Skate or Die: The Last Voyage of the Icemen" from Page Publishing author Steven Violetta chronicles the thirty-eighth, and final season of the Iceman, a fictional minor-league hockey team, told by the team's veteran player and assistant coach.

NORTHLAKE, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Skate or Die" is "Slap Shot" on Steroids. I know it will be enjoyed by many." Dave Hanson, ten years as a pro hockey player and star of the movie Slap Shot.

"Hockey fans will love the assortment of players on this team. Author Steve Violetta has been around hockey his entire life, so he's seen these types of players for years adding to the realism. Fighting, "The Code". So many hockey terms and situations are weaved into this story. I love the way the sport is written about. Very detailed, and no situation was unbelievable." Russ Cohen of NHL Network Radio.

Steven Violetta, who has worked in the sports industry since 1986, has completed his new book "Skate or Die: The Last Voyage of the Icemen": a hockey action-filled tale that gives readers a front-row seat in the Iceman locker room.

A fictional minor league hockey team with a checkered past of success has reached a crossroads with their landlord—the Charlestowne City Government. The city owns and operates the old, failing, but still somewhat charming hockey arena. City Hall and their partners have determined they can make much more money with concerts and other flat shows than they can with a losing minor league hockey team taking up many of the prime Friday and Saturday nights. There was simply too much cash to be had. City Hall and their political and mafia enablers got greedy. They wanted all the money.

The team's veteran player and assistant coach delves into the personalities, quirks, and general debauchery of players, coaches, management, ownership as well as their eccentric fans. Heading into that final season, the Icemen are not expected to accomplish much. But through player roster shuffles by the general manager, bonding with some longtime fans, and digging deep into a reservoir of personal and professional pride, the Icemen cobble together an unlikely, unexpected, and unapologetic final season.

Author Steven Violetta writes, "It was over before it even started. Before the first skate blade made that crunching noise, cutting into the ice when you push off. Before the first clunk of a hockey stick blade hitting the ice. Before the first puck went "ding" off a goal post. After 37 years of Charlestowne Icemen hockey this would be their last call. One more hockey season. Then it's over. Forever.

This book is a love story. Like anything or anyone you love, that love is unconditional. 'Skate or Die' captures the grace, beauty, toughness and passion of hockey and those who play it. But 'Skate or Die' doesn't look past the scars or warts. It's all in here.

Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "Skate or Die: The Last Voyage of the Icemen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing