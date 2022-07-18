Arwa Kaso's new book "Lewis Jonson" is a harrowing and gripping tale about an African American man growing up in rural Texas in the early 1900s

Recent release "Lewis Johnson" from Page Publishing author Arwa Kaso is an episodic biography about an African American man looking back on his complicated life living in rural Texas in the early 1900s.

HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arwa Kaso, an author, wife, and mother of three, has completed her new book "Lewis Johnson": a gripping and potent novel about life as an African American man in the early 1900s.

Kaso found inspiration from those around her for this novel, writing, "My husband and I had acquired a ranch in the Texas countryside for the weekends. The ranch was neighbored by a small African American community called Doak Spring community, which was surrounded by white communities. Some of the inhabitants of the Doak Spring community told us stories about their grandparents working as slaves on our ranch. These stories inspired me to learn more about their history and struggle, hence came this novel."

Published by Page Publishing, Arwa Kaso's captivating tale illuminates the heavy life of the protagonist Lewis Johnson. Kaso was inspired to write this story after learning about all the hardships of a community she became a part of. The stories they shared with her about their elders touched Kaso, and she knew she needed to shed light on this gritty subject.

This intense story reveals the persistence of humanity. Not only does "Lewis Johnson" tell a harrowing tale about a man trying to survive, but it also shows readers that there is always room for redemption. Kaso brings the reader into a tough and demanding world and reveals that forgiveness and grace and be found anywhere.

