Author Pamela Sandiford's new book "Carleigh & Friends" is a charming tale of a young girl and her brothers who find their summer filled with adventure and new friends

Recent release "Carleigh & Friends" from Page Publishing author Pamela Sandiford tells the story of Carleigh and her brothers who begin their summer vacation expecting it to be like any other. Instead, their lives are changed forever when they encounter fascinating new furry friends and exciting adventures that result in a summer they'll never forget.
OBLONG, Ill., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pamela Sandiford, a grandmother who has attended writing courses through the Institute for Children's Literature, has completed her new book "Carleigh & Friends": a delightful story of friendship and adventure that takes place over the course of one incredible summer.
Published by Page Publishing, Pamela Sandiford's engaging tale invites readers to join Carleigh and her brothers on a thrilling journey as their summer break begins. Excited to spend time at their old farmhouse and explore the nearby woods, their plans change when a series of unexpected events lead to the discovery of four new friends: Rosebud the skunk, Ringo the pig, Spanky the lamb, and Ranger the rooster.
Expertly paced and full of adventure, "Carleigh & Friends" is sure to captivate readers of all ages and spark imagination. As Carleigh and her brothers grow attached to their new friends, an important question is raised: will they be able to keep the animals, or be forced to say goodbye once the summer has ended?
