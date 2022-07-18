Author Dr. Allen Hand, Sr.'s new book "Dr. Hand's Mind On" is an insightful exploration of Scripture on myriad ecclesiastical topics of interest to the Christian reader

Recent release "Dr. Hand's Mind On: Monumental Misunderstandings that Menaces the Messianic Ministry, Mission, Momentum, Motion, Motive, and Movement" from Page Publishing author Dr. Allen Hand, Sr. attempts to uncover several of the erroneous teachings at the heart of the systematic and systemic destruction plaguing communities of faith.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Allen Hand, Sr., a married father, grandfather, computer scientist, and mathematician who has served on over two dozen civic-based, community-based, faith-based, etc. groups and/or organizations in major leadership capacities, has completed his new book "Dr. Hand's Mind On: Monumental Misunderstandings that Menaces the Messianic Ministry, Mission, Momentum, Motion, Motive, and Movement": a thought-provoking work for readers seeking to deepen their understanding of Christian teaching.

The author shares, "Every once in a while, I get a chance to listen to broadcasts on radio or watch networking on television. And the more I do this, the more and more I get deeply concerned with the quality of so-called religious material presented on such via comments, discussions, lectures, preachings, teachings, etc. Every so often, it is spiritually impressed upon me (I get led) to deal with some of the monumental misunderstandings that menaces the messianic ministry, mission, momentum, motion, motive, and movement.

There are two strategies/tactics/ways to deal with this type of teaching and preaching: one is defensive, and one is offensive. The offensive tactic/strategy/way to guard against it is to constantly teach and preach against it, thereby exposing it for what it is and minimizing it, if not eliminating it - this is referred to as the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God; the defensive tactic/strategy/way to guard against it is to block or prevent it from entering your mind by literally putting a spiritual device of some-sort over your mind - this is referred to as the helmet of salvation. The material presented in this book is just a way to help us fight defensively and offensively by first knowing what we need to fight against.

As a side note, the state of apostasy of the professing church is the final stage of the religious order just prior to the Rapture, which is phase one of two of our Christ's Second Coming. I strongly admonish and request that each believer in Jesus Christ adopt the same attitude and mentality that the church of Berea adopted in the word of God, especially when it comes to the word of God."

