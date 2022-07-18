Author Patrick Young's new book "A Way Up: Economic Development Post Incarceration Workbook" is an incredible tool for finding success after prison

Recent release "A Way Up: Economic Development Post Incarceration Workbook" from Page Publishing author Patrick Young is an insightful exploration of how one can find success and financial security after serving time in prison. As many people slip back into a life of crime after being released from prison due to poverty, Young hopes to show a new path to keep people free.

NEW ORLEANS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patrick Young, an educator, businessman, organizer, and advocate currently serving as the Gun Violence Prevention Manager for the city of New Orleans, has completed his new book "A Way Up: Economic Development Post Incarceration Workbook": a helpful guide for those released from prison looking to remain out of the system and not return to a life of crime due to financial issues.

"'A Way Up' is a project very dear to my heart," writes Young. "Apart from the fact that it reflects my personal life story, I am much more taken by the experiences of thousands, if not millions, of others who are presently incarcerated or who had seen what life behind bars is in today's cruel criminal justice system and presently trying to become productive members of the society once again. I wanted the book to bring them hope, faith, and belief. I wanted it to make them become mentally unstoppable while in incarceration. I wanted the book to help them take ultimate responsibility for their lives and believe that only they can truly chart the course of their destiny and shape their life outcomes. I wanted them to know that prison is not the end of the world. I wanted them to see the post-incarceration success story of Jeff Henderson, Lawrence Carpenter, Roy Castro, and Marian Hatcher among many others, and believe that despite the well-documented avalanche of recidivism-fostering challenges out there, they can also become successful and go all the way to live the best version of their lives. I wanted them to stop focusing on getting out but getting up and achieving economic relevance because only that would keep them from going back to their former lives and then back to prison.

"And then there's the vicious cycle of mass incarceration and poverty feeding into each other to deny Americans, especially Blacks and others from minority communities that rimmed of economic disruptions, the chance to become successful economically. This is why focusing on staying up and not just getting out of prison means breaking the cycle of poverty. That means mastering the principles of wealth creation. That means forging an unstoppable mentality that the prison bars cannot hold you back from your dreams. That means giving in to constant and never-ending improvement, recognizing your gifts, connecting them to a wealth vehicle, and creating value in the marketplace. That means you've resolved to not just survive but thrive and create generational wealth. That is what this book is all about."

Published by Page Publishing, Patrick Young's manual to financial and personal success after incarceration focuses on building habits to ensure a bright future after serving one's time. By breaking down each step and allowing readers to reflect on each section through interactive portions, Young presents a tool by which former prisoners can learn to take control of their lives and not slip back into a life of crime, thus breaking the cycle of incarceration.

