Author Vincent Tanner's new book "House Beat" is a riveting work of fantasy bringing an unwitting family into conflict with a malevolent spirit haunting their new home

Recent release "House Beat" from Page Publishing author Vincent Tanner is an engaging novel introducing Eleanor, a sixteen-year-old high school student, who moves with her parents and younger brother, Henry, from Connecticut to Pennsylvania, where they find an antebellum home that needs work, but affords them much more space than their current living situation. The creaky front door and myriad oddities were harbingers of the paranormal presence that resented their intrusion and affected their lives at every turn; what will it take to appease the ghost so that they can live in peace?

SHELTON, Conn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vincent Tanner, a Connecticut native with a lifelong passion for reading that has evolved into an equal, if not more intense, love of writing, ultimately resulting in the production of published works across a wide variety of genres, has completed his new book "House Beat": an entertaining story for avid fiction fans of all ages.

There's no place like home—except if the house doesn't want you there!

A Connecticut family living in a small apartment in Oaks, Pennsylvania, moves into an old semi-colonial house in Royersford, PA., needing a tremendous amount of work located about ten miles from King of Prussia. The Monahan family, Elizabeth, Kyle, and their children, Eleanor and Henry. This is the story of how their lives changed. From the outside, the house is very old-looking. The exterior is terrible, but nothing a little paint or siding won't take care of. The roof needs to be replaced.

"I think I may have found a house for us!" Kyle says. "It has a nice piece of level property. A bit overgrown with brush, but that's easily cleaned up. When I saw the asking price, I had to take a drive-by. The house needs work—a fixer-upper, but it is more than three times the size of this place. What caught my eye was the price. We have almost enough put aside to buy it outright."

The realtor unlocks the door. The hinges creak. "Creepy!" Henry stammers. The agent only goes as far as the door. She has an apprehensive look on her face and goes no farther into the house. The house has the usual problems any building built before the Civil War has; noisy pipes, creaky stairs, but they are soon to find out—

Published by Page Publishing, Vincent Tanner's engrossing book is a spellbinding work of paranormal fiction for readers of all ages.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "House Beat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing