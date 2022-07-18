Author Jerrel Wolfe's new book "Poetic Perspectives" is an evocative compilation of poetry written from the heart sharing his own personal experiences

The recent release "Poetic Perspectives" from Page Publishing author Jerrel Wolfe is a rhythmic collection of poems comprised through his own experiences through thoughts and ponderings to capture readers and awaken their zest for life.

BEAVER FALLS, Pa., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Jerrel Wolfe has had a myriad of life experiences, having traveled throughout Europe & the United States, and now brings his poetic renderings to life with his brilliant artistic brushstrokes to parchment.

"Poetic Perspectives brings to parchment two decades of this author's finest poetry. Deemed the Thomas Kinkade of poetry, Wolfe pens to paper words, thoughts, ponderings, history, personal experiences, patriotism, love, and loss. He clearly expresses delight in his rhyming verse and subject matter. You will experience his artistic vision and be amazed at the brushstrokes provided by his mental mastery of life's precious moments. He will capture you and hold you in his grasp, bringing forth a tear, a smile, a deeper thought, and an awakening to some of the more important things in life. This book is the perfect gift for any man or woman. Experience the themes of romance, adventure, love, the human spirit, and the richer meaning of life. Immerse yourself in this work inspired by a higher power and know that your soul will be touched in a way no other book has accomplished. Wolfe will touch you in a special way with his mastery of penmanship from conception to death and a myriad of life experiences you will experience along your way."

Published by Page Publishing, Jerrel Wolfe's evocative tale is written in rhyming verse to spark a deeper zest for life and understanding in readers.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Poetic Perspectives" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

