Author Vincent Tanner's new book "Crust Heaven" is a charming tale that takes a look back at a simpler time in America, centered around a family's restaurant

Recent release "Crust Heaven" from Page Publishing author Vincent Tanner is a delightfully engaging tale of one boy's childhood growing up in his family's restaurant. Set in a time before the advent of computers and cell phones, Tanner's story draws from his own experiences growing up and explores the simple pleasures of life when children could just be children.

SHELTON, Conn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vincent Tanner, who holds a life-long love of reading and writing, has completed his new book "Crust Heaven": an impactful semi-autobiographical story of family, adventure, learning, and growing up in America during the mid-20th century.

"'Crust Heaven' is a retrospect, looking back from an adult's perspective to a nine-year-old's visions of the world surrounding him," writes Tanner. "Travel back in your mind to a time before computers, before cell phones, even before most homes had televisions. Back when life was simpler.

"My grandson Joey had just turned nine years old. One day he said to me, 'You know, Papa…. You cook so good you should open up a restaurant!' 'I would if I could,' I told him. 'You could call it Crust Heaven,' he stated. I have no idea where or how he came up with that name, but it stuck in my mind, so I started to write this story. I only wrote down the first chapter. After that, it just sat there. That was almost twenty years ago. I resurrected the story, but going back in time to the early fifties, to a simpler life when I was growing up.

"I used my grandson Joey as the main character, basing much of the story on things he did and said as he was growing up. Other happenings and characters are fashioned after things the kids that I grew up with and I did. All the things that happen in this story are centered on real-life experiences. My life's experiences blended in with Joey's. There's very little fiction in this story—most of it happened at one time or another. I am offering you the chance to live and grow up around Crust Heaven, and if you're a baby boomer like me, you might get a few laughs. One of the many people who do proofreading for me and who grew up at the same time as I did wrote to me after reading the first drafts and said, 'Thanks for the memories.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Vincent Tanner's spellbinding narrative weaves the fictional and real-life in a seamless blend, resulting in a fully realized setting and characters that feel as real as possible. Through Tanner's incredibly descriptive writing style, readers will come to experience the ups and downs of life as a child during the 1950s and develop an appreciation for a bygone era.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Crust Heaven" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing