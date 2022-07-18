Author Vincent Tanner's new book "15 Minutes to Live" is a riveting collection of short stories following five compelling protagonists in their final moments

Recent release "15 Minutes to Live" from Page Publishing author Vincent Tanner is a thought-provoking work exploring the range of human emotion as five different people realize that their time on earth is drawing to an imminent close.

SHELTON, Conn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vincent Tanner, a Connecticut native with a lifelong passion for reading that has evolved into an equal, if not more intense, love of writing, ultimately resulting in the production of published works across a wide variety of genres, has completed his new book "15 Minutes to Live": five gripping and evocative chapters bringing the panic, despair, and acceptance of certain death to life for avid short story readers.

In February 1968, Andy Warhol coined the phrase "fifteen minutes of fame." His actual statement is slightly different. He said, "In the future, everybody will be world-famous for fifteen minutes."

This is not about Andy Warhol, nor is it about fame. It is about fifteen minutes. Fifteen minutes—not a very long amount of time by any standard. However, while it is a very brief period to some, it can seem like an eternity to others, depending on the situation and the circumstances.

You need to be somewhere important in just fifteen minutes, and you are not quite ready. Those minutes seem to fly by. You are stuck in traffic on way to catch a plane, your flight boards in fifteen minutes. Those minutes disappear as if by magic.

It is just one-quarter of an hour, fifteen short minutes, 900 seconds, but they are different things to different people. To some, they are too short; to others, they are too long.

This is not a very long book. However, it will take more than fifteen minutes to read. Yet, it contains only five chapters; each separate one is about how five distinguished people deal with fifteen minutes. These are not the best fifteen minutes of their lives; it is their last fifteen minutes.

The question to you is—What would you do with your one-quarter hour, your fifteen minutes, your 900 seconds? What would you be thinking? What would run through your mind if you knew for certain that you had only —

Fifteen Minutes to Live?

Published by Page Publishing, Vincent Tanner's engrossing book is an intriguing choice for avid modern fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "15 Minutes to Live" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing