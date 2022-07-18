Author Vincent Tanner's new book "15 Minutes to Live" is a riveting collection of short stories following five compelling protagonists in their final moments

Recent release "15 Minutes to Live" from Page Publishing author Vincent Tanner is a thought-provoking work exploring the range of human emotion as five different people realize that their time on earth is drawing to an imminent close.
SHELTON, Conn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vincent Tanner, a Connecticut native with a lifelong passion for reading that has evolved into an equal, if not more intense, love of writing, ultimately resulting in the production of published works across a wide variety of genres, has completed his new book "15 Minutes to Live": five gripping and evocative chapters bringing the panic, despair, and acceptance of certain death to life for avid short story readers.
In February 1968, Andy Warhol coined the phrase "fifteen minutes of fame." His actual statement is slightly different. He said, "In the future, everybody will be world-famous for fifteen minutes."
This is not about Andy Warhol, nor is it about fame. It is about fifteen minutes. Fifteen minutes—not a very long amount of time by any standard. However, while it is a very brief period to some, it can seem like an eternity to others, depending on the situation and the circumstances.
You need to be somewhere important in just fifteen minutes, and you are not quite ready. Those minutes seem to fly by. You are stuck in traffic on way to catch a plane, your flight boards in fifteen minutes. Those minutes disappear as if by magic.
It is just one-quarter of an hour, fifteen short minutes, 900 seconds, but they are different things to different people. To some, they are too short; to others, they are too long.
This is not a very long book. However, it will take more than fifteen minutes to read. Yet, it contains only five chapters; each separate one is about how five distinguished people deal with fifteen minutes. These are not the best fifteen minutes of their lives; it is their last fifteen minutes.
The question to you is—What would you do with your one-quarter hour, your fifteen minutes, your 900 seconds? What would you be thinking? What would run through your mind if you knew for certain that you had only —
Fifteen Minutes to Live?
Published by Page Publishing, Vincent Tanner's engrossing book is an intriguing choice for avid modern fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "15 Minutes to Live" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.