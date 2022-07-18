Author Vincent Tanner's new book "Hamden Notch" is a spellbinding small-town crime drama

Recent release "Hamden Notch" from Page Publishing author Vincent Tanner is a riveting mystery pitting an innocent man against the town- and the evidence- determined to convict him for a murder he did not commit. When so many signs point to Al's guilt in the death of his best friends, will the truth ever be found so that justice can prevail?

SHELTON, Conn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vincent Tanner, a Connecticut native with a lifelong passion for reading that has evolved into an equal, if not more intense, love of writing, ultimately resulting in the production of published works across a wide variety of genres, has completed his new book "Hamden Notch": a gripping and potent novel that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.

"Hamden Notch." A sleepy little town with a horrible little secret.

Three friends—hunting buddies for years enter the woodlands together, only one comes out.

Al is charged with a murder he did not commit. No one believes he is innocent. All his friends—even his wife have their doubts. His attorney believes the prosecution has an air-tight case. The two detectives assigned to the case are not so sure. Only one body is found. During their investigation, more condemning evidence comes to light, but Al will not admit to something he did not do. The detectives discover some things do not add up. Al's attorney feels any defense is a waste of time but continues to work with the detectives as new facts surface, but will they be enough to exonerate Al? Only the court will decide.

