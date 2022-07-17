ABLE Equipment Rental Acquires the Rental Assets of Extreme Rentals USA, LLC

ABLE expands its' footprint into the Mid-Atlantic Region.

DEER PARK, N.Y., July 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABLE Equipment Rental, Inc. of NY (ABLE), one of the largest independent rental companies in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the equipment rental assets, and service operations, of Extreme Rentals USA, LLC located in Manassas VA. The transaction allows ABLE to expand its' footprint southward into the mid-Atlantic Region as it aims to serve the Delaware, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) markets, including the metropolitan areas of Baltimore and Washington D.C. ABLE will retain the entire Extreme Rentals USA Team.

Consistent with ABLE's expansion strategy, this key acquisition increases ABLE's fleet and infrastructure, while furthering adjacent growth to ABLE's current footprint.

"We are excited to have the Extreme Rentals USA Team join the ABLE family," said Steve Laganas. "They understand the needs of their customers and share a common customer solutions-oriented approach. We are confident that together with ABLE, the Manassas Team will continue serve their customers with confidence," Laganas added.

"We are extremely excited that the Extreme Rentals Team has joined the ABLE Equipment Rental Team," said Chris Pera, ABLE's Chief Operating Officer. "Strategically, the acquisition will allow us to continue to serve as a dependable provider of great equipment and personalized service for our growing DMV customer base. Additionally, we'll be able to offer a wider product range for rent and sale, further fulfilling the needs of Extreme's loyal customer base," Pera added.

About ABLE Equipment Rental

Founded in 1996, ABLE Equipment Rental is privately owned with 7 locations. Corporate headquarters are based in Deer Park, NY. ABLE provides Rentals, Sales, Service, Parts, Transportation and Training, as well as applications for critical infrastructure maintenance and support, contingency planning, and disaster recovery. ABLE's fleet of service vehicles provides emergency service and repairs to both corporate and customer owned equipment. ABLE's locations serve the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets of NY, NJ, CT, PA, DE, MD and VA. For more information on ABLE Equipment Rental, visit ableequipment.com or send an email to info@ableequipment.com.

