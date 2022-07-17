/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Champagne to attend the Farnborough International Airshow/

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development will be in the United Kingdom on July 18 and 19 to attend the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow and meet with key stakeholders in the aerospace, space and defence sectors.
Dates:
Monday and Tuesday, July 18 and 19, 2022
Location:
Farnborough Airport
The following events are open to media:
Monday, July 18, 2022
Opening of the Canadian Pavilion and tour of Pavilion
Time:
10:30 am (local time)
Location:
Canadian Pavilion
Fireside Chat with the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada
Time:
3:00 pm (local time)
Location:
Canadian Pavilion
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
CAE Announcement
Time:
10:30 am (local time)
Location:
CAE Chalet
Media Availability:
Time:
Tuesday July 19th at 7:00 pm (local time) // 2:00 pm (ET)
Location:
Teleconference
Members of the media who want to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.
Stay connected
Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.