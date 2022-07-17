SkyDrop Celebrates Seven-Year Anniversary of the 'Kitty Hawk Moment', the First FAA-Approved Drone Delivery in American History

The delivery drone that made this first delivery will be going on display in the "Thomas W. Haas We All Fly" exhibition at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in 2022
RENO, Nev., July 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyDrop celebrates the seventh anniversary of the July 17, 2015 'Kitty Hawk Moment' of the first drone delivery on US soil, which was conducted by SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey).
The Smithsonian's Air & Space Magazine recorded of this historic milestone, "it had the FAA's blessing to fly. And that made it the first official drone package delivery in this country".
The delivery drone that made this first delivery will be going on display in the "Thomas W. Haas We All Fly" exhibition at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in 2022. The museum also displays the 1903 Wright Flyer that made the first official flight of a powered heavier-than-air flying machine.
A historical marker memorializing this milestone was authorized by the Virginia Department of Aviation and unveiled by U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va. This historical marker reads, "On this site in Wise County, Flirtey Inc. successfully conducted the first Federal Aviation Administration-approved drone delivery in American aviation history on July 17, 2015. The drone took to the air from Lonesome Pine Airport and delivered medicine to the Remote Area Medical Clinic at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fairgrounds near Wise. This drone delivery represented the "Kitty Hawk moment" for the unmanned aerial vehicle industry. In recognition of this historic aviation milestone, the Flirtey Inc. aircraft landed a spot at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum."
SkyDrop and Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (Domino's), signed an agreement earlier this year to launch the second phase of commercial drone deliveries in New Zealand. SkyDrop's production of the drone fleet for the upcoming commercial drone delivery trial with Domino's is now complete.
SkyDrop recently announced that it continues to expand drone delivery into the restaurant and retail industries.
About SkyDrop:
SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey) is a full-stack solutions provider of hardware and software for autonomous last-mile drone delivery and owns extensive patents. SkyDrop is the pioneer of the commercial drone delivery industry, with a mission to make delivery instant for everyone, and a vision of drone delivery that is safer, speedier, quieter, cheaper, and greener. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first-ever FAA-approved drone delivery in the US. Learn more at www.GetSkyDrop.com
Media Contact: media@getskydrop.com
SOURCE SkyDrop
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.